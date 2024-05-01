Fun sleepover ideas for teens for an unforgettable night with your friends

Sleepovers create memorable experiences for teenagers. They provide a great opportunity to bond and have some fun. They allow them to spend quality time with their friends and may include games, movies, food, and other engaging activities. These sleepover ideas for teens are the perfect way to keep the party going without spending too much money or overwhelming the host.

Sleepovers are iconic and memorable experiences for teenagers. Photo: Fizkes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sleepovers are an excellent opportunity for teenagers to bond and spend quality time together. Whether it's a birthday celebration or weekend slumber party extravaganza, these sleepover ideas for teens will work magic.

Fun sleepover ideas for teens

Are you planning a sleepover and looking for ideas and inspiration to make it an epic night to remember? Sleepovers are a special way to unite people for a night of laughter, bonding, and memorable experiences. With these sleepover activities, your sleepover will be a memorable and fun-filled night with friends.

Watching movies

Teens love watching movies with their friends, especially the scary ones. Settle for a collection of movies or TV shows for the night. Don't forget the popcorn and comfy blankets.

Play Truth or Dare

Playing the Truth or Dare game is among the fun things to do at a sleepover. This game encourages honesty and creativity as players share truths or complete daring challenges, promoting a memorable, laughter-filled atmosphere among friends.

Indoor camping

Transform your sleepover into an indoor glamping adventure. Set up a tent, whether it is a real one or a homemade one made from blankets.

DIY Pizza

Pizza making is a great sleepover activity because it's an activity and a meal. Photo: Inga

Source: Getty Images

Pizza making is a great sleepover activity because it's an activity and a meal. Set up a pizza-making station with various toppings and let everyone create customised pizzas. You can even make dessert pizza using hazelnut spread and toppings like strawberries, bananas or marshmallows.

Have a pillow fight

Pillow fighting is a classic sleepover activity that's fun and energetic. It is a great way for teens to release energy and bond with each other lightheartedly. Just be sure to set clear boundaries for the group before the hitting begins.

Play trivia or quiz games

If you want fun and engaging sleepover games, consider testing your knowledge with trivia or quiz games. These games are entertaining and educational and can help you and your friends learn new things.

Create a scavenger hunt

Scavenger hunts are easily adaptable, and you can tailor them to the age, interests, and competitiveness of the crowd you are hosting. Create a list of items for teams to find around the house or yard, with a special prize for the winners.

Dance-Off

A dance-off is when teens take turns showing off their dance moves, usually to music. It's a fun way for everyone to express themselves. Everyone can shine on the dance floor while their friends cheer them on.

Make paintings on canvas

Making paintings on canvas is a fun and relaxing activity that allows you to express your creativity and create beautiful things. Some popular projects include making friendship bracelets, slime, or tie-dye shirts.

Cupcake decorating

Decorating cupcakes is a fun activity where teens can make their sweet treats. Subman

Source: Getty Images

Decorating cupcakes is among the best sleepover ideas for 12-year-olds. It is a fun activity where teens can make their sweet treats. Set up a dessert bar using plain cupcakes or different ice cream flavours for a late-night snack. Include various toppings such as frosting and sprinkles to design the cupcake.

Try a new board game

Board games are an ideal option if you are looking for games to play at a teen sleepover. Cut out magazine pictures and words to create vision boards representing your dreams and goals. Dust off classic board games like Monopoly, Scrabble, or Risk.

Play Two Truths and a Lie

Playing 'Two Truths and a Lie' during a teen sleepover party is a great way for everyone to learn interesting facts about each other while testing their detective skills.

Glow-in-the-dark dance party

Turn off the lights, put on some glow sticks or blacklight, and dance the night away to your favourite tunes. You can include glow-in-the-dark games like a glow stick limbo or Twister for added fun.

Play Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is one of the most popular sleepover games. It is a fun way to get to know your friends better and learn interesting things about them. Before you begin, just make sure everyone's comfortable with the level of sharing.

Photobooth fun

Enjoy some photobooth fun with your friends. Create a photo booth with props, costumes, and background items for silly and memorable photo shoots. Let everyone take turns posing with silly props and striking funny poses. Capture the night's laughter and delight, as it's one of the most memorable things to do at a sleepover.

Do a bake-off

Hosting a mini bake-off at your next slumber party is a delectable and unique activity for baking experts and amateurs alike. Photo: Amorn Suriyan

Source: Getty Images

Cooking or baking challenges are fun to bond with your friends and show off your culinary skills. You can split into teams or work individually to create a dish that will be judged by the group.

Tea party

Organising a tea party presents a wonderful chance to gather a group of friends and create a memorable experience for them. Arrange a cosy setup with a small table and chairs in the living room, and host a tea party with delicate cookies, elegant teacups, and tasty finger sandwiches.

Play Charades

Charades is yet another classic sleepover game that guarantees lots of laughs. Players take turns acting out words or phrases without speaking while their teammates try to guess what they are portraying. It is a hilarious and interactive game that sparks creativity and teamwork.

DIY spa extravaganza

If you want a fun and relaxing way to spend a sleepover with your friends, having a DIY spa night is a great idea. Create a spa-like atmosphere with various skincare products, scented candles, and soothing music. Treat yourselves to manicures, pedicures, facials, and relaxation.

Talent show

Teenagers love to showcase their special skills and unique talents. The sleepover party can include a talent show, with activities such as singing and dancing.

Craft your own jewellery pieces

Jewelry-making is a fun and creative activity for teens of all ages. It is a great way to create unique pieces that reflect your personal style. You can stock a supply of ribbons, beads, and wire so you and your friends can make one-of-a-kind pieces.

Make lip-sync music videos

Making lip-sync music videos is a fun and creative activity that will entertain your teen and their friends for hours. Choose your favourite songs and take turns performing lip-syncs while recording with a camera. Have each person select a section of the song and create a fun and unique performance to accompany it.

Karaoke nights

Hosting a karaoke night is a delightful and fun activity for a sleepover. Photo: DragonImages

Source: Getty Images

Hosting a karaoke night is a delightful and fun activity for a sleepover. You and your friends can sing your hearts out with a karaoke machine or a karaoke app. Create playlists of your favourite songs and take turns performing.

Play 'Would You Rather?'

'Would You Rather?' is a in which players are presented with two options and must choose which one they prefer. It is a great way for teens to learn more about each other's preferences and personalities while having a good time together at the sleepover.

Video game marathon

Playing video games during sleepover parties is fun in itself. The games list could include soccer, bike racing, or scavenger hunt. You can plan a video game tournament with the winner of each round playing the next teen in line and seeing who comes out as the superior gamer.

Murder Mystery party

If you want a unique and thrilling sleepover idea for teens, consider hosting a murder mystery party. This event involves solving a fictional murder case alongside your friends, playing different characters and collecting clues to uncover the truth.

Play hide-and-seek

'Hide-and-seek' is a classic game that will never grow old. It is one of the popular sleepover ideas for 13-year-olds. You can also play "Sardines," a hide-and-seek version where everyone looks for one individual.

Host a pyjama fashion contest

Organise a pyjama fashion contest in your living room or another open space where everyone can showcase their most stylish and creative sleepwear. Encourage participants to get creative and show off their unique style.

What to do at a boring sleepover?

There are plenty of ways to turn things around and inject some fun into the night. Some ideas to liven up a boring sleepover include playing games, watching movies and baking cookies. Small groups of friends can play or sing and dance.

What are some good sleepover ideas?

Some fun sleepover ideas to consider include outdoor camping, DIY craft night, a mystery dinner party, and a baking or cooking competition.

What do girls do at sleepovers?

Girls do a variety of things at sleepovers. Some common activities include DIY spa night, crafting or creative projects, music and dance and watching movies.

How do you do an epic sleepover?

Creating an epic sleepover involves planning fun, engaging, and exciting activities for the children to participate in. This can include party games, crafts, video games, and more. You will also need to plan dinner, drinks, and some late-night snacks everyone can indulge in.

The above sleepover ideas for teens are family-friendly, suitable for both boys and girls and can easily be modified to fit the appropriate age group of your little guests. So whether you invite just a few friends or have a large group, you can choose from these ideas to customise your slumber party to fit your style and personality.

Legit.ng published an article about Roaring 20s party ideas. The 1920s, often called the Roaring 20s, was a transformative decade that brought significant social changes and cultural shifts. The party themes in the 20s revolved around Speakeasies, Harlem Nights, and The Great Gatsby.

The 1920s is an era that was about a century ago. Economic breakthroughs and cultural and social changes included jazz music, cocktails, and mini dresses for ladies. Parties became more prominent as people showed off their dazzling cultural changes.

Source: Legit.ng