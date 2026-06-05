Renowned actor James Handy has been announced dead after a frightening incident in his home

Handy was known for his appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star have left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourn him

Veteran actor James Handy, celebrated for his memorable roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji, and Logan, has died at the age of 81.

The tragic event happened after a fatal stabbing at his Los Angeles home.

James Handy, known for Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, dies at 81. Credit: @jameshandy

Source: Instagram

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Handy was seen unconscious with multiple stab wounds to the chest at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Guardian reports.

Authorities have arrested Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of Handy’s longtime girlfriend, on suspicion of murder.

His bail has been set at $2 million. Police reported that a 911 caller identified himself as “the son of man” and confessed, saying:

“I just killed the man of sin.” When officers arrived, Gledhill allegedly told them he was “the one they were looking for.”

Handy, born in New York City, began his acting career in 1977 on the television series Ryan’s Hope. Over the decades, he became a familiar face in Hollywood, appearing in productions such as Law & Order, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, and films including K-911.

Handy’s last credited screen role was in Cruise’s 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, where he played Jimmy the bartender. The actor also played Wilton Briggs in the horror comedy Arachnophobia (1991), Woolly in The Rocketeer (1992), the exterminator in Jumanji (1995) and the physician, billed as “Old Doctor,” who treats Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine in the superhero movie Logan (2017).

Hollywood veteran James Handy passes away at 81. Credit: @jameshandy

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian movie industry has again been thrown into mourning following reports that veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, has passed away.

The heartbreaking development was announced on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of the day.

The first announcement surfaced on the late actor’s official Instagram page around 11 am.

A photo of Patrick Okoye was shared with a short but emotional caption.

“Rest in peace legend .”

The post immediately drew attention, with followers flooding the comment section as many struggled to come to terms with the report.

A later statement reportedly shared on Facebook brought further confirmation.

According to the release signed by the Head of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, Dr Nkemakonam Aniukwu, the university community received the news with deep sadness.

The department described Patrick Okoye as a vibrant soul, a respected Nollywood figure, and an exceptional teacher whose impact reached far beyond lecture halls.

The statement noted that his passing had left behind a huge void among colleagues, students, and everyone privileged to know him.

Prayers were also offered for his family and loved ones as they navigate the painful moment.

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng