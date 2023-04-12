100+ would you rather questions for couples for a fun date night

When you are in a relationship, one of the most exciting ways to get to know each other better is by asking each other "would you rather" questions for couples. These questions are a fun way to spark meaningful conversations and build stronger relationship bonds.

Communication and self-disclosure can help build and strengthen relationships. You will be surprised to learn that you share a lot in common through the "would you rather" questions below. These questions cover a broad range of topics such as travel, food, hobbies etc.

Would you rather questions for couples

Quality talks with your spouse will draw you closer together, and the more you learn about each other, the more you will fall in love. You can use this list of would you rather questions for couples.

Would you rather have your partner tell you what they want as a gift or surprise them?

Would you rather be the couple that everyone is jealous of or the couple everyone wants to be friends with?

Would you rather argue all night to resolve a conflict or end the argument unresolved before bed?

Would you rather ask your partner for help or figure it out yourself?

Would you rather attend a car race or a baseball game together?

Would you rather have everyone you know be able to read your thoughts or everyone you know to have access to your internet history?

Would you rather be your partner's first love or their last?

Would you rather publish your search history across your social media or see your parent's search history?

Would you rather have a major pay rise or move to the place of your dreams?

Would you rather not brush your teeth for a week or not shower for a week?

Would you rather live in a haunted house for a month or eat 12 wasps?

Would you rather smell like burnt rubber for the rest of your life or have the taste of burnt toast in your mouth?

Would you rather end every sentence with 'I love you' or start every sentence with 'Hey mum'?

Would you rather have to speak in rhymes for the rest of your life or only be able to use four-word sentences?

Would you rather your partner outlive you, or you outlive your partner?

Would you rather never have oral sex again or only have oral sex forever?

Would you rather know how you are going to die or how your partner is going to die?

Would you rather be really personally fulfilled or really professionally fulfilled?

This or that questions for couples

This or that questions for couples are one of the coolest dating game ideas any couple can try. Challenge your partner with these questions and see how good their answers are or what they would prefer.

Netflix or Hulu?

Sushi or pizza?

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. or Seinfeld?

Outdoor grilling meal or indoor BBQ?

In-n-Out Burger or Shake Shack?

Long hair, natural curls, or all straight?

Coffee or tea?

Clean the kitchen in the morning or at night?

Movies or books?

Reality shows or documentaries?

Board games or card games?

Fries or chips?

Wine or beer?

Marvel or DC?

Early morning or late night?

Singing or dancing?

Bath or shower?

Messy or tidy?

Facebook or Instagram?

Dog or cat?

Shopping spree or road trip?

Funny would you rather relationship questions

Would you rather love questions for couples is a great way to get to know your partner better and learn more about their personality. If you are out of ideas, here are questions you can use.

Would you rather live the life of a dog or a cat?

Would you rather be too hot or too cold forever?

Would you rather be the only one drunk at a party or the only one sober?

Would you rather eat nothing but salad or nothing but dessert for a month?

Would you rather be with someone who snores loudly or chews with their mouth open?

Would you rather not be able to control your laughter or not be able to control your tears?

Would you rather wear the same socks for a month or the same underwear for a week?

Would you rather be able to play any instrument flawlessly or be good at every sport?

Would you rather have an ambitious partner or a funny one?

Would you rather go to a ski resort or have a spa day?

Would you rather your partner buy you a gift or make you one?

Would you rather your lover normally wear comfortable clothes or fashionable ones?

Would you rather be extravagantly wealthy or famous worldwide?

Would you rather be the funniest person in the room or the most attractive?

Would you rather be trapped on a boat with your partner's mother or your partner's ex?

Would you rather go on a blind date or a speed date?

Would you rather be only kissed or only hugged by your partner?

Would you rather have a partner who never leaves you alone or one who's always working and doesn't have much time for you?

Would you rather stay up all night to resolve an argument or go to bed and resolve the argument in the morning?

Would you rather only get good morning texts or goodnight texts?

Would you rather your partner be a hardworking side hustler with big dreams or a lazy trust fund baby who fulfils your every financial need?

Would you rather questions for your boyfriend

Being in a relationship is a fantastic experience. However, getting to know someone better and knowing everything about them can be difficult. However, by using would you rather couple edition questions, you may get to know them better.

Would you rather be cheated on by a partner or cheat on a partner?

Would you rather have more time or more money?

Would you rather be rich or famous?

Would you rather be able to fly or read minds?

Would you rather travel back in time or travel to the future?

Would you rather explore the deep sea or outer space?

Would you rather be an artist or an athlete?

Would you rather be a good singer or a good dancer?

Would you rather give up social media or be an influencer?

Would you rather never wear underwear again or never wear socks again?

Would you rather walk in on your parents having sex or have your parents walk in on you having sex?

Would you rather have a consistently happy marriage but lose your spouse in ten years or have an up-and-down marriage for the next 30 years?

Would you rather do something nice for your partner or buy something nice for your partner?

Would you rather have an emergency fund or a travel fund?

Would you rather exercise together or watch a movie together?

Would you rather have a sex playlist with classical music on it or hardcore rock?

Would you rather give or receive a lap dance?

Would you rather be a great artist or a renowned scientist?

Would you rather take a long walk in nature or cuddle up on your favourite couch?

Would you rather have a structured routine or do what you want when you want to?

Would you rather have a partner who is smart or a partner who is funny?

Would you rather questions for girlfriend

Would you rather couple questions help people learn about each other. Below are questions you can ask your girlfriend if you want to know her better.

Would you rather get spanked or do the spanking?

Would you rather be caught masturbating or having sex?

Would you rather have an amazing singing voice or be great at playing a musical instrument?

Would you rather your parents didn't like your partner or your friends didn't like your partner?

Would you rather have the same fight every time or different fights every time?

Would you rather tell the truth and hurt your partner or lie and not hurt your partner?

Would you rather lose all your money or all your possessions?

Would you rather have more free time or a higher salary?

Would you rather only be able to be on the bottom during sex or only on the top?

Would you rather have date night every week or date night every month?

Would you rather have a kiss every day or a hug every day?

Would you rather be able to change the future or the past?

Would you rather be 80 years old forever or five years old forever?

Would you rather have three great friends or 20 average friends?

Would you rather have a superpower or a great money-making skill?

Would you rather spend most of your day alone or surrounded by people?

Would you rather discover every dirty secret your partner is keeping or remain blissfully unaware?

Would you rather have a partner who only wears black or only wears bright, bold colours?

Would you rather work from home or go to an office every day for the rest of your life?

Would you rather live in a small town or a big city?

Would you rather be more sentimental or more detached from emotion?

Would you rather questions for couples ensure that a strong bond is created. They also ensure partners get to know each other better. If you want to have a good time as a couple, make use of the chance to ask each other the above questions.

