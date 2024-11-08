40+ fun party games for large groups of 20 or more people

Are you ready to elevate your next get-together to the party of the year? Including a mix of engaging games and activities will give an edge to an otherwise ordinary meet-up with friends and colleagues. The most fun party games for large groups can break the tedious monotony of formal and informal gatherings, transforming them into cosy and vibrant events.

Party games add lots of fun to gatherings leaving friends laughing and bonding in no time. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Party games are a sure way of keeping people engaged and entertained, but which games work best for a group of 20 or 30 people? This list of fun party games and activity ideas will liven up the atmosphere for your next gathering.

Best party games for large groups

Whether you intend to bond with new friends or create lasting memories, these party games are perfect for work or team-building activities, reunions, birthdays, and other social gatherings. This compilation outlines each game's objectives, set-up, and gameplay strategies.

Games for large groups of adults indoors

Indoor settings require simple games that require little to no equipment. The group may need to break down and form teams to fully enjoy them. Here are some indoor games to try out.

1. Mafia

To play the Mafia, members of the group are assigned roles secretly as part of the Mafia or innocent townspeople. Players engage in discussions to try and eliminate people they think are part of the Mafia. The townsfolk vote out suspected Mafia members, while the Mafia try to eliminate townsfolk without revealing their true identities.

2. Werewolf

Werewolf requires players to enter a village setting in two teams. The group is secretly assigned roles as either villagers or werewolves.

The game is played in two cycles. During the day, villagers vote to eliminate a player suspected to be a werewolf, and at night, the werewolves secretly select a villager to eliminate.

3. Charades

Charades require players to take turns acting out a word or phrase without talking while their teams attempt to guess the word. The game continues until everyone has had a turn or several rounds have been completed.

4. Murder Mystery Party

In a Murder Mystery Party game, players are given roles within a murder mystery storyline. Particular themes and costumes can elevate the game.

Players have conversations and interrogations to collect clues, motives, potential red herrings, and other relevant information that can reveal the murderer.

5. Egg Drop

This critical thinking game aims to protect an egg from breaking. Each team designs a structure of limited materials to protect the egg when dropped from a specific height. The winners are the ones whose egg does not break after the drop.

6. Heads Up!

Heads Up! is the ultimate guessing game, combining elements of charades, trivia, and card games. To play it, the guessing player holds up a card on their forehead with the word facing outward while teammates provide clues.

7. Bingo

Bingo is a popular game where players mark their cards when specific numbers, themed words, or phrases are called. One player loudly announces randomly drawn numbers or words. The winner is the first player to complete a line of marked numbers or words.

8. Never Have I ever

In this game, players bond over a collection of experiences. They take turns responding to an understanding by admitting whether they have or never have done something.

9. Rock paper scissors

Rock Paper Scissors is a hand game played by single players-player Thes. Its gameplay strategy is to choose from gestures out of rock paper or scissors that beat the opponent's gesture. Rock crushes scissors, scissors cut paper, and paper covers rock.

10. Pictionary

Pictionary is the ultimate creative game for parties that combines guessing and sketching. Two players are selected from each team (two). These players pick up a reference card with a word. They then draw sketches or prompts to guess the word based on the drawing.

Party games for large groups with no equipment

Funny party games allow more interaction and bonding, creating fun and memorable moments. Photo: Westend61

Party games for large groups offer a lively pathway for friends and strangers to connect, laugh, and enjoy each other's company. Below are the perfect games for your next event; if you want to break the ice and unwind in a large group.

1. Two Truths and a Lie

In this game, players share Two Truths and a Lie about their lives. The group discusses and guesses which of the three statements is false.

2. Human Knot

In the Human Knot, all players stand in a circle and join hands with two other group members. Its gameplay strategy requires all players to join hands; the left hand to the left hand and the right hand to the right. Players must work together to untangle the knot without letting go of their hands and breaking the circle.

3. Simon Says

Simon Says is one of the simplest party games suitable for large groups. One player, Simon, calls out actions while all players follow commands only started by 'Simon Says.'

5. Hot Seat

The Hot Seat activity requires a designated person to sit in the hot spot and answer rapid-fire questions. The rest of the players ask a series of questions that the selected player must answer in a limited time.

6. Story Circle

In this game, all players sit in a circle, taking turns building the story by adding a sentence each. The game ends when each player has had a chance to contribute to the story.

7. Concentration Handclap Game

The group sits in a circle, each member taking a number to play this game. A designated leader calls out their number and that of another player while clapping in a beat. The second player calls back their name and that of another player until each group member has spoken.

8. Pass the Story

Like in Story Circle, a designated player starts the story with a single sentence. Other players help build the story as creatively as possible, one sentence at a time.

9. Whisper Down the Lane

All the players line up and whisper a phrase into the ears of the next player down the line. The aim of the story is to compare the last person's phrase with the original phrase.

10. Group Freeze Dance

Players dance in turns in this game while music plays in the background. Once the music stops, all players must freeze in place. Any movement disqualifies a player.

Elimination party games for large groups

Elimination games start with the entire group, and one or more players are eliminated in each round. Photo: Monkey Business Images

Elimination games provide a competitive alternative to collaborative games and are perfect for large gatherings. Check out these engaging games for some fun rivalry.

1. Survivor Challenge

In Survivor Challenge, players compete against each other in various challenges. Their objective is to be the last player standing after the mini-challenges, which include trivia or physical tasks.

2. Last One Standing

Players in this game participate in activities such as charades or trivia. The losing player is eliminated at each round until only one player is left standing.

3. King of the Hill

All players in the group take turns trying to knock each other off the hill or a similar feature, such as boxes or mounds. Once one player takes a position on the 'hill', other players attempt to remove them and take their place, thus becoming the new King of the Hill.

4. Elimination Musical Chairs

Elimination Musical Chairs or Musical Chairs is one of large groups' most common party games. Its gameplay requires all players to walk around or dance as the music plays, but as soon as it stops, they must find a chair and sit. However, the chair set-up must be one less than the actual number of players.

5. Battle Royale

Battle Royale is a multi-player video game that engages players in survival, exploration and scavenging mini-games where losers are eliminated. Players can form squads or teams to protect each other, further allowing the teams to bond. Various options exist in the genre, such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, PUBG and Fortnite. Teams can play in multiple rounds of competition.

6. Dodgeball

Dodgeball is a simple gym-inspired game that splits players into two teams with established boundaries. Players can hit opponents with the balls to eliminate them. Once hit, a player must exit the game until the next round.

7. Escape Room challenge

Escape Rooms have gained global popularity as an alternative recreational activity for work teams and groups of friends. It aims to solve puzzles or clues and escape a locked room within a set time limit.

8. Trivia Knockout

Trivia challenges players with their knowledge of a specific subject or various subjects. Players, grouped in rival teams, aim to answer the questions correctly and as quickly as possible to accumulate points and avoid elimination.

9. Capture the Flag

Divided into teams, players in this game must capture the opposing team's flag while defending their own. Throughout the game, opposing teams sneak out of their territories into their rival's territories to capture their flag.

In the process, tagged players are eliminated by being placed in a 'jail' area and can only be freed by teammates. Alternatively, they can be eliminated for that round until the flag is captured.

10. Battle of Wits

This is a survival challenge in which players aim to outwit their opponents by correctly answering questions or puzzles. The competitors take turns tackling questions from various categories, and those answering wrongly are eliminated.

Board games for large groups

Board party games are versatile multi-player and single-player games ideal for indoor and outdoor events. Photo: PRImageFactory

There is no room for boredom when you have board games during a party or work event. Coupled with easy and simple rules, you can play these games anywhere, including online, eliminating the need for space and other party resources.

1. Codenames

In this game, players are divided into two teams, each choosing a spymaster. Based on clues from the spymasters, they take turns guessing their team's words before the opposing team does or time runs out.

2. Wits & Wagers

In Wits & Wagers, players win chips by betting on the correct answers to trivia questions. In each round, they write down their responses. They can bet on any answer provided they believe are accurate. To reveal the winners, players disclose their bets once correct answers have been confirmed.

3. The Resistance

In The Resistance, players receive secret identities as Resistance Operatives or Imperial Spies. Using social deduction and intense interactions, the Operatives and Spies must work together for the mission to succeed (Resistance win) or fail (Empire win). When a team wins three missions, they have won the game.

4. Telestrations

In this game, players must guess the original word or phrase through drawings and interpretations. Players start with a word and draw it in a sketchbook.

After a set time, they pass their sketchbooks to the next person. Each player chooses between drawing and guessing what the previous player drew.

5. Monodeal

Like Monopoly, the objective of this game is to bankrupt your opponents through strategic trading. Players are dealt property cards and take turns trading and buying properties to build monopolies. The player with the most money at the end of a round wins the game.

6. Nemesis

Nemesis is a survival game where soldiers have to survive an alien-infested spaceship. To win the game, you must complete two objectives set at the start of the game or get back to Earth in one piece while overcoming obstacles on your way.

7. 7 Wonders

The objective of 7 Wonders is to build a thriving civilisation over three generations. Players are dealt with cards they can use to build structures, trade resources, or compete for military and scientific advancements. After three ages, the player with the most points wins.

8. Dixit

Dixit is a storytelling game where players tell a story using one card out of six illustrated cards. After shuffling the cards, players must guess which card matches the story.

9. Spyfall

At the start of each round, all players receive location cards: a casino, a travelling circus, a pirate ship, or a space station. One player receives a card designating them as the spy. Other players must ask probing questions to identify the spy or guess the location.

10. Team 3

This is a cooperative game where players work in teams to construct structures using blocks, with one player blindfolded. It emphasises communication and teamwork in a lighthearted setting.

What are some easy party games?

Various fun games exist for entertaining moments with players during a party. In addition to the ones listed above, you can also hold a mini talent show, craft stations, a mini-debate club or scavenger hunts.

What do you play with a big group of people?

Team sports do well with large gatherings, with each team collaborating to outdo their opponents. They can range from indoor to outdoor physical activities.

These party games for large groups of 20 or more people can accommodate many friends or work colleagues in teams. They provide fun and interactive ways to socialise.

