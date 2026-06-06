Lamine Yamal has been named the world's most valuable footballer with an estimated value of €358.1 million

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman failed to make both the top 20 and top 100 rankings released by CIES Football Observatory

The rankings heavily favour younger players competing in Europe's elite leagues and those with strong long-term resale potential

The latest global football valuation rankings have sparked debate after two of Nigeria's biggest stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, failed to make the list of the world's 20 most valuable players.

The rankings place Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal firmly at the top of world football's financial ladder, while several young stars from Europe's elite clubs dominate the rest of the list.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been ranked as the most valuable footballer in the world for 2026. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerian fans, however, the biggest talking point is the absence of Osimhen and Lookman despite both players enjoying impressive seasons at club level.

Yamal leads new generation of superstars

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has been crowned the most valuable footballer in the world with a staggering estimated transfer value of €358.1 million by the CIES Football Observatory.

The Barcelona and Spain winger sits comfortably ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who is valued at €227.3 million, while Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe occupies third place with a valuation of €165.7 million.

Yamal's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. His performances for both Barcelona and Spain have convinced many observers that he represents the future of world football.

CIES factors in several elements when calculating player values, including age, contract length, performance level, club status, league quality, and future potential.

Yamal's combination of elite talent, consistency, and youth gives him a significant advantage over more established stars.

The rankings also highlight the growing influence of young players, with names such as Desire Doue, Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Pau Cubarsi, and Estevao Willian all securing places among the world's most valuable assets.

Why Osimhen and Lookman missed the cut

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the rankings is the complete absence of Osimhen and Lookman from both the top 20 and the wider top 100 list.

Nigeria duo Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were missing from the top 20 most valuable footballers in the world rankings. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen remains one of the most prolific strikers in European football and has continued to attract interest from clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid. However, his current valuation stands at €75 million according to Transfermarkt.

The report suggests that his age and his presence in the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray have negatively affected his standing.

The model places significant weight on playing in Europe's top five leagues, while younger players receive a considerable boost because of their long-term transfer potential.

Lookman has also seen his valuation remain relatively modest despite an impressive spell in Spain with Atletico Madrid.

The Nigerian forward is currently valued at around €40 million, far below the threshold required to challenge for a place among the game's most expensive talents.

Premier League and La Liga stars dominate rankings

The top 20 list is dominated by players from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, reflecting the financial power and global visibility of Europe's biggest leagues.

Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, and RB Leipzig all have representatives among the elite group.

While established stars such as Haaland, Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Pedri, and Bukayo Saka remain highly valued, the rankings reveal a growing shift towards younger talents who are viewed as long-term investments.

For Osimhen and Lookman, the omission may raise eyebrows, but strong performances in the coming season and at the 2026 FIFA World Cup could quickly alter the conversation.

Top 20 most valuable footballers

1. Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona) – €358.1m

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – €227.3m

3. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) – €165.7m

4. Michael Olise (Bayern München) – €140.5m

5. Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) – €136.8m

6. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain) – €133.2m

7. Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) – €133.0m

8. Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City) – €125.0m

9. Arda Güler (Real Madrid) – €124.8m

10. Pau Cubarsí (FC Barcelona) – €124.6m

11. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) – €120.6m

12. Pedri (FC Barcelona) – €120.3m

13. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – €118.7m

14. Yan Diomandé (RB Leipzig) – €118.3m

15. Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – €117.1m

16. João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain) – €115.9m

17. Fermín López (FC Barcelona) – €113.4m

18. Estêvão Willian (Chelsea) – €112.0m

19. Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid) – €111.2m

20. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – €110.6m

Why top clubs wants Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s name continues to dominate transfer headlines across Europe, and Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael Garcia Gomez believes there is a simple reason why some of football’s biggest clubs are lining up for his signature.

The Nigerian striker has enjoyed a sensational spell in Turkey, establishing himself as one of the most feared forwards in world football and attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atletico Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng