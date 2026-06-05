Governor Seyi Makinde announced his presidential candidacy, positioning himself as an emerging opposition leader for the 2027 elections

Makinde's supporters are mobilising over 50 million votes through grassroots campaigns, emphasising the 58-year-old's governance record and promise of unity

An endorsement from the APM in Osun state was noted, highlighting Governor Makinde’s cross-state appeal and leadership qualities within Nigeria’s evolving political landscape

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - On May 14, 2026, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state announced his candidacy for the Nigerian presidency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)/Allied Peoples Movement (APM) alliance.

As noted recently by Vanguard, Makinde occupies a notable position within the emerging opposition landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo announces his 2027 presidential bid under a PDP/APM alliance, amid growing attention to his role in Nigeria’s evolving opposition politics. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Unlike some rivals driven by large emotional movements or entrenched establishment networks, his appeal is largely shaped by governance perception, technocratic branding, and quiet elite calculations.

Within sections of the southwest political class, there are subtle indications of interest in whether another southern figure could eventually emerge outside President Bola Tinubu’s dominant regional structure. Makinde’s relatively calm political image, business background, and governance record in Oyo state have helped him build appeal among professionals, moderate reformists, and segments of the business community seeking a less confrontational alternative.

Some younger political stakeholders also see him as representing a generational shift without the unpredictability associated with outsider populism. However, the political forces behind Makinde remain comparatively limited at the national level. He lacks the extensive governor network associated with Tinubu, the emotional movement supporting former Anambra state Governor Peter Obi, or the long-standing northern establishment ties of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Like several southern aspirants, his candidacy also raises a strategic dilemma for the opposition: whether multiple southern contenders could ultimately strengthen President Tinubu by splitting anti-All Progressives Congress (APC) votes across overlapping constituencies. That concern continues to shape opposition calculations.

Below, Legit.ng highlights the key forces shaping support for Governor Makinde ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

2027 election: Forces behind Makinde

1) Seyi Makinde's loyalists

On Tuesday, June 2, six members of the House of Representatives from Oyo state defected from the PDP to the APM. The lawmakers are believed to be loyalists of Governor Makinde.

The notices of defection were read by Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, during plenary.

Abbas said the letters bore various dates in May, according to The Cable.

The Oyo lawmakers are Adebayo Adepoju, Ibarapa North federal constituency; Adedeji Olajide, Ibadan Northwest/Ibadan federal constituency; Makanjuola Ojo, Ogooluwa/Surulere federal constituency; Oyeshina Oyedeji, Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency; Folajimi Oyekunle, Ibadan North federal constituency; Abass Adigun, Ibadan north-east/south-east federal constituency.

2) Support groups for Makinde

In mid-May, one of the socio-political support groups behind the incumbent Oyo governor, Seyi Makinde Disciples (SMD), said it would mobilise over 50 million votes nationwide for Governor Makinde’s presidential ambition.

The group said the Oyo state governor’s presidential ambition under the platform of the APM in the coming 2027 election was not a joke.

A key member of the group, Laja Adeoye, said:

“His emergence represents hope, competence and a fresh direction for Nigeria. We are determined to mobilise no fewer than 50 million votes for him nationwide.

"The (presidential bid) declaration (by Makinde) marks the beginning of the Reset Nigeria Movement aimed at restoring hope, strengthening governance and rebuilding national unity."

Ahead of the 2027 elections, the APM holds its primaries in Oyo state in May 2026. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

3) Party members from Oyo, Osun

Guardian reported in late May that the Osun state chapter of the APM endorsed Makinde as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Osun APM said Makinde possesses the leadership qualities, administrative experience and national appeal required to lead the country, urging him to consider seeking the nation’s highest office.

Key APM members in Osun and Oyo argued that the governor’s performance has distinguished him as one of the country’s notable sub-national leaders, adding that his governance style has earned him support beyond partisan lines.

Read more on Seyi Makinde:

Makinde's ally talks up political platform

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adebo Ogundoyin, the speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, asserted that the APM is "our new party."

Ogundoyin, an ally of Governor Makinde, disclosed that he led his colleagues to 'a strategic meeting' with Bimbo Adekanmbi, the APM's consensus governorship candidate.

Source: Legit.ng