Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, has got Nigerians talking after his wife walked up to him on stage and cleaned the sweat on his face

The former governor's wife, Eberechi, in a trending video, was seen adjusting the cap of the minister and encouraging him while speaking on stage

The minister has been commended by some Nigerians who have been reacting, while others have condemned the former governor

Eberechi Wike, the wife of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has got Nigerians talking after walking to the former governor on stage, adjusting his cap, cleaning the sweat from his face, and telling him, "You are doing very well."

Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers, was delivering a guest lecture at the University of Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Saturday, June 6, when his wife walked up to him and put up the stunt.

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike's wife encourages him while speaking on stage Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The video of the moment was shared by the media aide to the minister, Lere Olayinka, on his social media page. Olayinka wrote:

"That moment, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike's wife adjusted his cap, cleaned the sweat from his face, and told him, 'You are doing very well,' while delivering the UNIPORT 36th Convocation Lecture titled, 'Leadership and Infrastructure Development in Nigeria: Lessons for future leaders,' on Saturday."

Nigerians react as Wike's wife praises him

However, the video has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Temitope expressed admiration for the couples:

"A man who couldn’t inspire the followership of his own wife wants me to follow him. Look at Wike here, even Wike as rough-spoken as he is. Look how his beautiful wife adores him."

Donpanacio praised the FCT Minister:

"You know a great man through his wife! How long have they been together and still in love with respect, and how high does the husband wants to wife to go in life! If a man says he is great, ask him “Who is your wife” then you can decide how great he is!"

Nyesom Wike's wife walks up to him on state and pats him Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Humbletunde

"One presidential aspirant's wife is abroad flexing, leaving only her husband to carry his cross, but she will become the first lady if her husband emerges. Ko le werk."

Kay2flux1 criticised the minister:

"Nigerians are not serious people. This is an important thing, you can't just come out in public and be doing this kind of rubbish in an important place like here. We play too much in this country, and people are actually commending this rubbish. Why am I a Nigerian?"

Blessing Vincent said the moment should not be applauded:

"Things should be done with decorum. Why is he moving around, cleaning his head, while he’s delivering a speech? You won’t see that anywhere else in the world, yet people will still applaud this."

See the video of the moment on X here:

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has knocked the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, for failing to be a courageous politician.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers State, in an interview on Monday, June 1, explained that leadership is all about confronting and fixing the existing problem.

The minister's outburst was a reaction to Obi's political trajectory from APGA to PDP, Labour Party, ADC and now to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng