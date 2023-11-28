Reno Omokri has stressed that the Oba of Benin is a revered monarch in Nigeria who should be respected

Omokri said people may not agree with the Oba of Benin's statements, but they should always accord him respect

The public commentator pointed out that Nigerians from the south-south geopolitical zone have great respect for the monarch, and that would not change

Benin, Edo state - A prominent social media commentator, Reno Omokri, on Tuesday, November 28, warned those attacking the Oba of Benin, Oba N’Edo Uku Apolokpolo, Eheneden Erediauwa, Ewuare II.

A comment by the first-class Edo monarch that the Binis founded Lagos state has sparked debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

During a visit to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, November 26, the Oba of Benin said:

“It is in the history books that the Binis founded Lagos. When some people will hear it now, they will go haywire, what is the Oba saying there again? But it is true. Go and check the records. Maybe not all over Lagos as we know it now but certain areas in Lagos, maybe the nucleus of Lagos, was founded by my ancestors. The Oba of Lagos will say so.”

Following the comment, notable personalities and netizens have taken to social media to air their views on the matter, some criticising the monarch.

'Respect Oba of Benin', Omokri to netizens

Commenting on the trending issue, Omokri cautioned critics, saying "even if you must disagree, do so with the utmost respect".

He wrote on his verified X page:

"The Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, HRM Ewuare II, is a most revered monarch to the Bini and Itsekiri people, from where the first Olu of Warri, Ogiame Iginuwa, came from. I am not sure it is perhaps impossible for those not in the know to understand how we respect the Oba of Benin. We would not even dare to speak to him unless he first speaks to us.

"You may or may not agree with what he said, but to insult him is unacceptable.

"That you do not understand or appreciate authority and are shallow, having nothing you hallow, does not give you the right to refer to HRM Ewuare II in such irreverent terms. You may not respect authority where you come from, but we do. Oh yes, we do!

"You need to learn your history, and do not provoke me and others to tell you your history at our hands. Those days are gone, but our respect for the Oba of Benin has not gone and is not going away."

Omokri continued:

"I am not for or against what HRM Ewuare II said. I am just for HRM Ewuare II.

"We do not say you should agree with him. But even if you must disagree, do so with the utmost respect. This is not some warrant chief created by the British. This is the scion of a dynasty that created the greatest civilisation in Black Africa. Show some respect!"

The agelong controversy on the founders of Lagos state has always sparked debate among the Yorubas and the Binis.

