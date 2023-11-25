The family of the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) General Yohanna Yerima Kure (Rtd) has been thrown into mourning and lamentation

This is as the former army general passed away at 84 in Kaduna, his home state, after a lengthy illness

Yerima was a former GOC of the Nigerian Army’s 82 Amour Division in Enugu and the 2 Mechanised Division in Ibadan, Oyo state capital

Kaduna, Kaduna - General Yohanna Yerima Kure (Rtd), a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army’s 82 Amour Division in Enugu and the 2 Mechanised Division in Ibadan, has passed away at 84.

Kure, who was also the Director of Army Special Duties and Plans, passed away in Kaduna after a lengthy illness, The Nation reported.

He is survived by his wife, siblings, many children, grandchildren and relatives.

Kure will be laid to rest on December 1 at Kurmin Musa, Kachia Local Government Area, Kaduna State, his hometown.

A wake and service of songs will be held on November 29 at ECWA Church Lemu Road, Tudun Wada Kaduna, by 4 pm.

