A former member of the federal house of representatives, Alajagusi Abdulyekeen Sadiq, is dead

Sadiq's colleague in Kwara state, ex-reps member Yinusa Yahya, also passed away earlier this week, causing sorrow

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, mourned the politicians' death

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Ilorin, Kwara state - Two former federal lawmakers who represented Kwara state at the house of representatives, Yinusa Yahya and AbdulYekeen Sidiq Alajagusi, have died.

Alajagusi who was elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from his sick bed to represent Asa/Ilorin West federal seat in 2019 never recovered from his protracted illness, according to Daily Trust.

Two former house of reps members have been confirmed dead. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member before he joined the APC, Alajagusi died on Monday, November 27, in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Late Yahya, a two-time house of representatives member for Moro/Edu/Patigi, was the chairman, house committee on works, but lost his senatorial contest to a former governor of Kwara state, Alhaji Shaba Lafiaji. Lafiaji won the PDP primary election held in Bode Saadu area in 2007.

The deceased, a former chairman of the board of Kwara State Polytechnic, also later joined the APC, the party he was until his death on Tuesday, November 28.

Kwara gov mourns

In his condolence messages on Wednesday, November 29, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, governor of Kwara, expressed sadness over the death of the two former federal lawmakers.

While the governor described Alajagusi as a prominent voice in the Ó Tó Gẹ́ struggle, he said 'Bulldozer', as Yahya was fondly called, was "a great political strategist with appreciable goodwill not just Edu, his local government of origin, but across the state".

The governor prayed to Allah to grant the two late politicians paradise. He also sent his condolences to their families.

Sokoto rep Jelani danbuga is dead

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga, a house of representatives member representing Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency under the APC, passed away.

The Sokoto State-born politician was confirmed dead by his colleague, Aminu Almustapha.

House of reps member-elect dies

Legit.ng also reported that Isma’ila Maihanchi, the house of representatives member-elect for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency in Taraba state died.

Maihanchi's remains were laid to rest according to Islamic rites the same day he died.

