States creation in Nigeria and their creators: Full list with all the details

Nigeria is a federation comprising one federal capital territory (FCT) and 36 states. These states were created at varying times in Nigeria's history and by various regimes. Each state is a semi-autonomous political unit that shares powers with the country's federal government as stated in the Nigerian constitution. What do you know about state creation in Nigeria and their creators?

A map of Nigeria with its flag's colors. Photo: pixabay.com, @GDJ

Source: Depositphotos

State creation in Nigeria began in 1967 when the then regions were replaced by states. After that, various regimes made changes to the country's structure until 1996, when the last states were created.

State creation in Nigeria and their creators

Here is a quick look at the important timelines in the creation of states in Nigeria and their creators.

1960-1963

When Nigeria became attained independence from colonial rule in 1960, it was a federal state with three regions. These were the Eastern, Northern, and Western regions. There were also provinces which served as a legacy of colonial rule. These were later abolished in 1976.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1963-1967

In 1963, a new region was created, bringing the total to four. The new region was known as the Mid-Western Region and was created from the Western Region.

1967-1976

In 1967, the country's military regime replaced the four regions with 12 states. Between 1967 and 1970, the former Eastern Region attempted to secede from the rest of Nigeria, resulting in the infamous Biafran Civil War.

The states created in 1967 resulted from General Yakubu Gowon's rise to power via a coup d’état.

1976-1987

There were 7 additional states created in 1976, bringing the total to 19. The 19 states of Nigeria in 1976 included the Federal Capital Territory, created from Niger State. In 1987, two more states (Akwa Ibom and Katsina) were created, bringing the total to 21. This was done under the military rule of General Ibrahim Babangida.

1988-1991

On August 27, 1991, the number of states in Nigeria increased to thirty as General Babangida thought it fit to create another nine states, bringing the total to 30.

1996

In 1993 when General Sani Abacha came into power, the government was under immense pressure to create additional states. The reigning military regime, under recommendation from the National Constitutional Conference (NCC), decided to create six more states. This was done in October 1996, bringing the total to the current 36 states.

States creation in Nigeria

Here are the Nigerian states created in 1991 and 1996.

State Date created Creator Bayelsa 1 October 1996 Sani Abacha Ebonyi 1 October 1996 Sani Abacha Ekiti 1 October 1996 Sani Abacha Gombe 1 October 1996 Sani Abacha Nasarawa 1 October 1996 Sani Abacha Zamfara 1 October 1996 Sani Abacha Abia 27 August 1991 Ibrahim Babangida Adamawa 27 August 1991 Ibrahim Babangida Delta 27 August 1991 Ibrahim Babangida Edo 27 August 1991 Ibrahim Babangida Enugu 27 August 1991 Ibrahim Babangida Jigawa 27 August 1991 Ibrahim Babangida Kebbi 27 August 1991 Ibrahim Babangida Kogi 27 August 1991 Ibrahim Babangida Osun 27 August 1991 Ibrahim Babangida Akwa Ibom 23 September 1987 Ibrahim Babangida Katsina 23 September 1987 Ibrahim Babangida

Here is a list of 12 states created in Nigeria in 1976 and others in previous subsequent years.

State Date created Creator Taraba 3 February 1976 Gen. Murtala Mohammed Yobe 3 February 1976 Gen. Murtala Mohammed Anambra 3 February 1976 Gen. Murtala Mohammed Bauchi 3 February 1976 Gen. Murtala Mohammed Benue 3 February 1976 Gen. Murtala Mohammed Borno 3 February 1976 Gen. Murtala Mohammed Imo 3 February 1976 Gen. Murtala Mohammed Niger 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Ogun 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Ondo 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Oyo 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Plateau 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Sokoto 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Kano 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Cross River 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Kaduna 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Kwara 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Lagos 27 May 1967 General Yakubu Gowon Rivers 27 May 1967

Who created states in Nigeria in 1976?

1976 saw the creation of 7 states by General Murtala Mohammed. This brought the total to 19 states. Later in the year, General Ibrahim Babangida created two more states.

Who created the 36 states in Nigeria?

They were created by different leaders under different regimes. These include General Murtala Mohammed, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Yakubu Gowon, and General Sani Abacha.

Who created 21 states in Nigeria?

A map of Nigeria. Photo: @cartopostersmaps

Source: Instagram

By 1987, the country had 21 states. These had been created by General Ibrahim Babangida (2), General Murtala Mohammed (7), and General Yakubu Gowon (12).

Who created 12 states in Nigeria?

General Yakubu Gowon created Nigeria's first 12 states in 1967.

The history behind state creation in Nigeria and their creators is quite fascinating. The country saw 36 states created in five regimes. These administrative units replaced the regions and provinces left by the British.

READ ALSO: What are the 10 economic problems that Nigeria is facing?

Legit.ng recently explored the main economic problems plaguing Nigeria. Like other middle-income countries with emerging markets, the country has witnessed gradual expansion in communication, technology, finance, manufacturing, and service sectors.

However, problems such as poor health facilities, high levels of crime, unemployment, and corruption continue to be pressing issues in the country's economy.

Source: Legit.ng