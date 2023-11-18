Fatai Adio Shittu, popular for his time as commissioner of police, Zamfara state command, died on Friday, November 17

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on behalf of the entire Nigeria Police Force, expressed 'heartfelt sympathy'

Born on August 23, 1950, in Offa, Kwara state, late CP Shittu studied at Offa Grammar School and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, on Saturday, November 18, expressed his condolences on the passing of Fatai Adio Shittu (retired).

Legit.ng learnt that Shittu's demise occurred on Friday, November 17. The deceased was aged 73.

Top former police boss, Fatai Adio Shittu, is no more. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Former Zamfara CP, Adio, dies

A statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said the Kwara-born former commissioner's exit "is deeply mourned".

The statement reads:

"CP Shittu, a distinguished officer, served with honour and dedication in various capacities across different states, leaving an indelible mark on the Nigeria Police Force. His commitment to duty, evident during his tenure as CP Welfare, Provost, and CP Zamfara State Police Command until his retirement in August 2011, reflects his dedication to achieving purpose.

"Born on the 23rd of August, 1950, in Offa, Kwara state, CP Shittu's educational journey took him from Offa Grammar School to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he studied History.

"Joining the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet in 1979, he served diligently in Kebbi, Ondo, Lagos, Imo, Cross River, Delta, Zamfara, Ogun, Ebonyi, Abuja, Edo, among other states.

"The Inspector-General of Police extends sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of CP Fatai Adio Shittu, praying for solace during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

