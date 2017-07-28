Most populated religion in Nigeria: is it Christianity or Islam?

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country. Islam and Christianity are approximately equally represented in the country. The most populated religion in Nigeria has a large number of adherents, and its leaders are highly respected.

People of common faith are united by their faith, regardless of racial, linguistic, or political affiliations. Nigeria has a diverse religious landscape, with Islam and Christianity being the most widely practised religions.

The most populated religion in Nigeria

Nigeria is home to some of the world's largest Muslim and Christian populations simultaneously.

The country is roughly divided in half, with Muslims living mostly in the north and Christians living mostly in the south.

Which religion is the most populated in Nigeria?

Nigeria has a diverse religious landscape, with Islam and Christianity being the most widely practised religions in the country. However, the population of Christians and Muslims in Nigeria has shifted over time. Below is a table of how various sources have estimated the most populated religion in the country.

Sources Islam Christianity Other 2018 CIA estimate in The World Factbook 53.5% 45.9% 0.6% Pew Research Center in 2015 50% 48.1% 1.9% 1963 Nigerian census 47% 34% 19% 2008 MEASURE Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) 53% 45% 2% 2008 Afrobarometer poll 50% 49% 1% Pew's own survey 52% 46% 2%

Which religion has the highest population in Nigeria?

Nigeria is the most densely populated country in Africa, with the fastest population growth. Muslims and Christians make up the vast bulk of the country's population.

Despite the fact that the percentages of Muslims and Christians vary, they are evenly divided, with the majority of Christians being Protestant and Catholic and the majority of Muslims being Sunni or non-denominational Muslims.

Islam faith in Nigeria

Islam is one of the largest religion in Nigeria, having existed inside its borders since the 11th century. As a result, the country has the largest Muslim population in West Africa, primarily in the country's northern portion.

Nigerian Muslims are mostly Sunnis of the Maliki school of thought. However, there is a sizeable Shia minority, primarily in the states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Osun, Kwara, Yobe, and Sokoto.

Islam, as a social institution, is very important in Northern Nigeria.

Christianity faith in Nigeria

In Nigeria, Christians account for 49.3% of the population. Christians predominate in Nigeria's southern and central regions.

According to the Pew Research Center, the country has the highest Christian population of any African country, with more than 80 million people belonging to the religion. The bulk of Nigerian Christians is Protestant.

The Church of Nigeria of the Anglican Communion, The African Church, The Assemblies of God Church, The Nigerian Baptist Convention, and The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations are the country's largest Protestant churches.

The Yoruba region has a sizeable Anglican population. Still, Igboland is largely Catholic, and the Edo region is dominated by the Assemblies of God.

Other religions

Although Christianity and Islam are Nigeria's two most popular religions, some people have decided to practise traditional beliefs. Until the advent of contemporary faiths, gods were thought to wield sovereign authority.

They communicated with people through an intermediary, a priest.

Some people also practise Hinduism, which xarrived in Nigeria due to the immigration of Indians from India and Hare Krishna missionaries. There are around 25,000 Hindus in the country. A big proportion of them resides in Lagos.

Chrislam is an amalgamation of Christianity and Islam. People who practise this faith believe in both the Bible and the Quran.

Another organisation is The Reformed Ogboni Fraternity. It was founded in 1914. Adults who accept a non-idolatrous faith in God are eligible for membership.

What is the main religion in Nigeria?

The majority of Nigerians are either Muslims or Christians. These two beliefs have a higher percentage, with Muslims being the most prevalent. The country's north is predominantly Muslim, whereas the south is predominantly Christian.

Between Christian and Muslim which is the most populated in Nigeria?

According to globalreligiousfutures.org, as of 2020, Muslims constitute 51.1% of the population in Nigeria, with 95% Sunni Islam and 5% Shia Islam.

What is the main religion in Nigeria in 2022?

Islam is the main religion, particularly in the North West and North East. The primary denomination of the South West is Christianity.

Which religion has the most population?

According to the Pew Research Center, Christians remain the world's largest denomination group, accounting for roughly one-third (31%) of the world's population. With 1.8 billion people, or 24% of the world's population, Muslims are the world's second-largest religious community.

What are the 7 world religions?

The most common religions in the world are:

Christianity Islam Hinduism Buddhism Sikhism Judaism Animism

Who is the no 1 beautiful religion in the world?

Many people regard Hinduism as the most beautiful religion in the world, largely due to the beauty of Hindu temples.

According to the trends mentioned, Islam is the most populated religion in Nigeria. Nigeria's religious practice is varied and diverse, with its inhabitants' religions emerging from the triple inheritance of indigenous religious traditions, Islam and Christianity.

