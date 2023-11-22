The Lagos coroner court, Ikorodu, has disclosed that a significant aspect of the autopsy for late music star Mohbad is underway in the United States

State counsel O. Akinde informs Coroner Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi that the external body autopsy has been completed, with the internal toxicology test carried out in the US.

The decision to conduct the toxicology test abroad prompts questions from various counsels representing the deceased's father, TNKay Music Worldwide, and the Nigerian Bar Association in Ikorodu

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos Coroner Court sitting at Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu on Wednesday, November 22, said that the most crucial aspect of an autopsy to determine the cause of death of late music star, Ilerioluwa (Promise) Aloba, is being conducted in the United States of America (USA).

Lagos coroner court reveals toxicology on Mohbad’s body is being carried out in the USA. Photo credit: Mohbad Imolè (@iammohbad_)

Source: Twitter

Lagos court speaks on toxicology on Mohbad’s body

Recall that Mohbad, a former signee in Naira Marley's record label, died in controversial circumstances on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The Lagos state government ordered a coroner's inquest into the death of the 27-year-old singer.

On Wednesday, the state counsel, O. Akinde told the coroner magistrate, Adetayo Shotobi, that the autopsy into the external body of the deceased has been completed, The Nation reported.

He said:

"The toxicology test, which has to do with the internal body, is being done in the US."

Akinde made this known following the insistence of other counsel to the father of the deceased, David Fadimu, that of TNKay Music Worldwide, David Nawoola, and representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikorodu, O.S.A. Aranmolaran.

The coroner, Magistrate Shotobi, asked to know why the toxicology was taken abroad when there are toxicology laboratories in Nigeria.

Police react to claims Mohbad's autopsy report is out

The Lagos state police command confirmed on Tuesday, November 22, that the autopsy report of late singer Mohbad, whose death sparked controversy, has not been officially handed to them.

Legit.ng reported that Tuesday, November 21, 2023, makes it two months since the late Mohbad's body was exhumed for autopsy.

Giving an update on the autopsy, the state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday, Novemebr 20, confirmed to The Punch newspaper that the command had yet to get the report officially.

Court takes action against nurse, late singer's friend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state magistrates' court in Yaba has taken action against a 37-year-old auxiliary nurse, Fisayo Ogedengbe, arrested by the police in connection with the controversial death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The court sent back to custody the embattled nurse in a session on Monday, November 6.

Meanwhile, the police in Lagos state hinted that the investigation was still ongoing. Olatunbosun adjourned the case till Wednesday, November 29, for DPP advice.

Source: Legit.ng