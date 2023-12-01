Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Daura, Katsina state - The month of December is unique in a lot of ways. Aside from the fact that it is the last month of the year, it provides the opportunity for people to reflect on their lives during the year. Some are privileged to celebrate their birthday in the month.

Notably, the birthdays of key political figures in Nigeria fall in this month.

Top politicians like former president, Muhammadu Buhari and APC chairman, Abdullahi Ganduhe are December-born. Photo credits: Muhammadu Buhari, Godswill Obot Akpabio, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

According to science, December borns are amazing.

Among other traits, they are likely to live longer and are nice.

Legit.ng writes on Nigerian politicians born in December.

1) Muhammadu Buhari

Daura, Katsina-born Buhari is the immediate past president of Nigeria.

Buhari, who clocks 81 on December 17, served as president from 2015 to 2023. A retired army major-general, he was the country's military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after taking power through a military coup d'état.

Legit.ng understands that Buhari was born to a Fulani family. His father, Mallam Hardo Adamu, was a Fulani chieftain from Dumurkul in Mai'Adua, and his mother, Zulaihat, had Hausa and Kanuri ancestry. He is the 23rd child of his father and was named after ninth-century Persian Islamic scholar, Muhammad al-Bukhari.

2) Godswill Akpabio

Senator Akpabio is the current president of the Nigerian Senate. He is the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district in the national assembly. Akpabio served as minister for Niger Delta Affairs from 2019 to 2022.

Previously, he was the governor of Akwa Ibom state (from 2007 to 2015).

The Nigerian No.3 citizen was born on December 9, 1962.

3) Seyi Makinde

Engr. Makinde, born on Christmas Day, in 1967, is the incumbent governor of Oyo state.

Makinde was born in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. His political sojourn has taken him to the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), before he joined his present party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

4) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Ganduje, 73, is the immediate past governor of Kano state, where he served two terms. He previously served as Rabiu Kwankwaso's deputy governor twice, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015.

He is the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a position he attained in August 2023.

Like Makinde, Ganduje was born on December 25.

5) Bukola Saraki

Saraki served as the 13th president of the senate from 2015 to 2019. He was previously the governor of Kwara state from 2003 to 2011.

A member of the APC at some point in his political career, Saraki returned to his former party, the PDP, and he has remained there.

Presently aged 60, Saraki was born on December 19.

6) George Akume

Akume, born December 27, 1953, is the current secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

He served as minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs under Buhari. Akume is also a former governor of Benue state, northcentral geopolitical zone.

7) Abdulfatah Ahmed

Ahmed (born December 29, 1963), is the immediate-past governor of Kwara state.

A banker, Ahmed left office in May 2019.

8) Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed (born December 6, 1951) is a former minister of information and culture in Nigeria. He is also a former national publicity secretary of the APC.

Like Saraki and Ahmed, Mohammed is a well-known politician from Kwara state.

9) Yakubu Dogara

Bauchi-born Dogara served as the 13th speaker of the house of representatives.

Dogara is a member of the PDP, having defected from the APC in December 2022.

He was born on December 26, 1967.

10) Philip Shaibu

Shaibu, a governorship hopeful in Edo state, was born on December 1, 1969.

Presently, Shaibu is the deputy governor of the state.

