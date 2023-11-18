The Federal Capital Territory's High Court has mandated the detention of Lucky Osesua, former National Chairman of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), along with his Deputy, Dayyabu Yusuf Garga, and 11 others in Kuje prison.

Justice Haruna Yusuf issued the order after the union members faced charges filed by the Inspector General of Police, including allegations of assaulting and attempting to kill the new union leaders.

The accused individuals supposedly targeted NUPENG's President, Wiliams Akporeha; General Secretary Wale Afolabi; and the newly elected National Chairman of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) of NUPENG, Augustine Egbon.

The charges specify actions "likely to cause the death" of Akporeha and Egbon.

The court directed that the 13 defendants remain in Kuje prison until their bail application is heard on November 21.

Among those arraigned for prosecution are Humble Obinna, Akinolu Olabisi, Godwin Nwaka, Tiamiu Sikiru, Abdulmimin Shaibu, John Amajuoyi, Zaira Aregbo, Patrick Erhivwor, Stephen Ogheneruemu, Gift Ukponku, and Sunday Ezeocha.

The judge rejected the oral bail application and instructed the defendants' lawyer, Christopher Oshomogie (SAN), to submit a formal application. The next hearing is scheduled for November 21.

