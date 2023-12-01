Dr. Muhammad Ribadu Ayuba's groundbreaking research has set a new standard in African and Diaspora Studies, earning him the coveted Rahamon Bello Best Ph.D. Thesis Award

Lagos state - In a significant recognition of academic excellence, Dr. Muhammad Ribadu Ayuba, a distinguished Sociology lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has won the 2023 Rahamon Bello Best Ph.D. Thesis Award in African Studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Mohammad Ribadu Ayuba, 2023 Rahamon Bello Award winner for the best Ph.D. thesis in African Studies. Photo Credit: @UnilagNigeria

The esteemed award, named after the former Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Rahamon Bello, signifies Dr. Ayuba's exceptional contributions to African and Diaspora studies.

The management of UNILAG confirmed the development in a post shared on the institution's X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Novemebr 30.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, December 1, reads:

"There is a new winner of the Rahamon Bello Best Ph.D Thesis Award in African and Diaspora Studies. He is Dr. Muhammad Ribadu Ayuba, a lecturer of Sociology at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria."

