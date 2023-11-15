Ahmed Usman-Ododo, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, has been declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ododo garnered 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 259,052. Coming third is Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 46,362.

How Ododo clinches APC governorship ticket

Usman-Ododo, now the governor-elect, defeated his opponents in the 2023 governorship election in Kogi state. He appeared unpopular before the APC primaries at the state level, but he surprisingly emerged winner and became the party's flagbearer.

At the APC primary, the Usman-Ododo defeated the likes of Shaibu Audu, Stephen Ochen, Sanusi Ohiare, and Smart Adeyemi to emerge as the candidate for the ruling party.

The APC adopted direct primary, and the unpopular Ododo garnered 78,704, Audu polled 763, Ochen got 552, Ohiare scored 424, and Adeyemi polled 311 votes.

Ododo is the anointed candidate of Governor Yahaya Bello

What is obvious in the emergence of Ododo as the APC flagbearer is that he is the preferred candidate of Governor Yahaya Bello and he worked out the mathematic for the governor-elect.

Bello was instrumental when his deputy, Edward Onoja, and chief of staff, Pharm. Mohammed Asuku, Pharm. Mohammed Asuku, stepped down for Ododo during the primary.

Former positions held

According to The BBC Pidgin, the governor-elect is the former auditor-general for Kogi state.

His political strength began to gather when he became a member of the Kogi state internal revenue service under Governor Bello's administration.

Ododo is a one time member of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, a one time special assistant to Governor Bello and served as the chairman for the Kogi State Youth Council.

Academic background

The governor-elect studied accounting at the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He also hold master degree in business administration and he is a certified public accountant (CPA).

