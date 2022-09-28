The heat is on for the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 general election

The lingering crisis within the ranks of the party does not seem likely to end soon due to recent development.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as expected boycotted the unveiling ceremony of the party's presidential campaign council

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that some big names were missing out on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) unveiling of its presidential campaign council.

According to Daily Independent, the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike, Governor Seyi Makinde and Governor Samuel Ortom were absent at the inauguration.

The trio of Wike, Makinde, and Ortom has been the forerunners of the call for the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of PDP. Photo: PDP

Legit.ng gathered that the surprised absentee was the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyiorchia Ayu.

Other dignitaries absent at both events are; the Governors of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Prof. Jerry Gana.

Tambuwal, Obaseki, Fintri, others attends Atiku's book launch

Meanwhile, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as expected was present at the event, and the kinsman to the presidential candidate, Ahmadu Fintri, governor of Adamawa state also made to the event.

The representative from the southern region of Nigeria includes Governor Udom Emmanuel, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Governor Douye Diri, and the vice-presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Veteran party members present at the unveiling include ex-Senate Presidents, David Mark, Piuim Ayim, Adolphus Wabara, and Bukola Saraki.

Similarly, other prominent chieftains of the party who graced the event include top names like Senator Ndidi Elumelu, Damagum, ex-national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus and the ex-Vice President of Nigeria, Nnamdi Sambo.

"I will end Biafra agitation," says Atiku

Meanwhile, the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that the sit-at-home order in the southeast cannot continue to be observed by the people in the region.

Atiku Abubakar promised that once elected into office as president of Nigeria, he will ensure that all contributory factors to the Biafra agitation in the region are addressed.

The former vice president also noted that the continued destruction of people's businesses for failing to observe the sit-at-home is hurting the region's economic plan.

5 critical events Nigerians should look out for during campaigns

In another development, sensitisation of electorates, supporters, and Nigerians is currently underway ahead of the 2023 general election.

However, the campaign season will be laced with several activities across the federation as political candidates begin to solicit for votes.

Meanwhile, Nigerians and supporters must be careful and avoid going to a crowded campaign venue.

