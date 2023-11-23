A high court has ordered the detention of Oba Solomon Akinola, the Oloko of Oko, and 14 other people at the Abolongo correctional facility

Oba Akinola and other accused persons are facing allegations of attempted murder and illegal land acquisition

The court said the defendants have not stopped launching violent attacks on the complainant, Dr. Isaac Abiodun, and therefore should be remanded

Ogbomoso, Oyo state - An Oyo high court, Ogbomoso, on Wednesday, November 23, remanded Oba Solomon Akinola, the Oloko of Oko, in Surulere local government area (LGA) of the state.

The monarch and 14 others were remanded at Abolongo correctional centre in Oyo town on Tuesday, November 21, for alleged attempted murder, continuous violent attacks, and land grabbing.

Those remanded alongside Oba Akinola include Timothy Aderinto, Matthew Akintaro, Chief Sunday Aderinto, Chief Jimoh Asimiyu, Rafiu Ganiu, Adejare Adeleru, Mutiu Arowosaye, Oyeyemi Oyelekan, Olusegun Oyelekan, Samson Ogunmola, Zachiaus Adeleru, Kamorudeen Ajibade, Raji Rasaq, and Sheriff Adio.

According to The Nation, the court took the decision after the complainant, Dr Isaac Abiodun, said he had been attacked again by the defendants at Aagba village.

Abiodun had petitioned the Oyo state police command over allegations of threat to life over his land in Aagba, upon which he was said to have secured a court judgement as the right owner.

The court frowned at the latest violent attack and held that the inability of Oba Akinola to maintain peace was clearly against the warning he gave when the case first came up on November 16, 2023.

Subsequently, the court remanded the defendants and adjourned till November 27, 2023, for hearing of their bail applications.

