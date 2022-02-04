Kairi Cosentino’s biography: age, height, nationality, family

Who is Kairi Cosentino? He is an American social media figure that runs a YouTube channel and has a large following on Instagram. He is primarily known for his TikTok account, where he posts relatable content.

The influencer in a car. Photo: @kairicosentino

Source: Instagram

Kairi is a content creator and his biggest hobby is playing soccer. Want to know more about him? Get the details in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Kairi Cosentino

Kairi Cosentino Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 8 February 2003

8 February 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Little Falls, New Jersey, United States

Little Falls, New Jersey, United States Current residence : New Jersey, US

: New Jersey, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Anthony Cosentino

Anthony Cosentino Mother: Hiromi C. Motonaga

Hiromi C. Motonaga Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Passaic Valley High School

Passaic Valley High School Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Net worth: $100,000-350,000

$100,000-350,000 Instagram: @kairicosentino

@kairicosentino TikTok: @kairi

Kairi Cosentino's biography

What country is Kairi from? The TikTok star was born and raised in Little Falls, New Jersey, United States, in a Christian family. He attended Passaic Valley High School.

The TikTok star in a graduation gown. Photo: @kairicosentino

Source: Instagram

Kairi Cosentino's mom is Hiromi C. Motonaga and his dad is Anthony Cosentino. His parents are divorced. Kairi Cosentino's sister is named Maiya, and he has a half-sister Ayana on his father's side.

How old is Kairi Cosentino?

As of 2022, Kairi Cosentino's age is 19 years. The TikTok star was born on 8 February 2003. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Kairi Cosentino's nationality?

The TikTok star is an American national.

Is Kairi Cosentino Italian?

He has Italian roots on his dad's side and Japanese roots on his mom's side.

Career

Cosentino made his debut when he launched his TikTok account. There, he posts funny short clips showcasing his dancing skills. He has 2 million followers.

The American TikTok star is also famous on Instagram with 513k followers and 87.5k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He belongs to the Social Demographic Group on TikTok. His comedic skills have earned him the TikTok Comedian badge.

Kairi Cosentino has a merch store, which includes hoodies, bags, water bottles, sweatpants and crop tops.

Who is Kairi Cosentino's ex girlfriend?

His ex-girlfriend is Celia Braud who is a social media influencer. Celia is best known for her lifestyle, fashion, and travel-related content.

At the moment, the influencer is single.

What is Kairi Cosentino's net worth?

The social media influencer posing for a photo. Photo: @kairicosentino

Source: Instagram

The TikToker makes his living through social media. His net worth is alleged to be between $100,000 and $350,000, according to various outlets. However, this information is not from a verified source.

How tall is Kairi Cosentino?

Kairi Cosentino's height is 5 feet, and 4 inches (163 cm) and his weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kg).

Where does Kairi Cosentino live?

Cosentino lives with his mother and sister in New Jersey, United States.

Kairi Cosentino is a young social media influencer. He is popular on TikTok and Instagram and is steadily growing his YouTube audience.

Source: Legit.ng