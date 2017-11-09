Top 20 online jobs for students in Nigeria that pay in 2022

Many people in Nigeria are working online following the Covid-19 pandemic. Technological advancements have made the world a global village where people can work remotely. People of different ages and different qualifications can work remotely. Today, there are many online jobs for students in Nigeria that pay. These flexible opportunities allow students to make money whenever they are not studying.

A young man holding a laptop walking down a staircase. Photo: pexels.com, @Kindel Media (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many young people are constantly looking for online jobs for students in Nigeria that pay. Fortunately, there is no shortage of genuine jobs they can do remotely. Before taking an online opportunity, you should ascertain it is legitimate.

Top 20 online jobs for students in Nigeria that pay

We live in a digital era where people connect more via the internet. There are various legit jobs to do as a student in Nigeria. These opportunities allow students to earn an extra buck as they study.

The primary requirements for pursuing remote jobs for students in Nigeria are good computer skills, a computer, and a reliable internet connection. The demands and pay scales for remote jobs differ based on complexity, skills needed, and the employer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

If you are still eager to try out online jobs for students in Nigeria, take a look at the options below.

1. Affiliate marketing

A picture of a tablet, glasses, and a cup of tea on a table. Photo: pexels.com, @Dominika Roseclay

Source: UGC

Affiliate marketing is one of the best online jobs for students in 2022, especially students who enjoy writing and have blogs or social media accounts with a significant following. It entails promoting a company's services and products for an agreed commission.

It requires minimal starting costs. All you need is a steady internet connection and an online audience. You can become an affiliate marketer for various online retail stores. Once a retailer accepts to work with you, they will provide a link that directs your audience to the specific services or products you endorse.

2. Blogging

Blog letters on a brown table. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Blogging one of the most widely-accepted freelance jobs for students in Nigeria in 2022. If you enjoy writing, you can start a blog. Once you get an audience, you can monetise it to earn money.

3. Freelance writing

A young woman typing on a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman

Source: UGC

Freelance writers work from home or in leased office spaces. They look for clients needing remote or ghostwriters for their blogs, books, or other written content. A student can work for multiple clients simultaneously.

Freelance writing is among the most popular online jobs in Nigeria for students. The amount you make as a freelance writer depends on the agreement made between you and the client, usually based on the number of words or characters you write.

4. Translating services

A young man using a laptop to work. Photo: pexels.com, @Theo Decker

Source: UGC

For you to offer these services, you must be proficient in a particular language a client is looking for. Many clients need some text translated from one language to another.

You can offer translating or interpreting services at a fee. You can look up translator jobs online and apply for those you qualify for. Note that some clients ask for proof of proficiency in a particular language.

5. Graphic design services

A picture of a website under development. Photo: pexels.com, @Tranmautritam

Source: UGC

If you are pursuing a course in graphic design and feel you have mastered the skill, this is a fantastic opportunity to try. Graphic designers can work remotely as long as they have access to a computer and stable internet.

Once you get a remote job as a graphic designer, you will be required to design logos, create visual ads, or build websites for your clients.

6. Virtual assistant services

A young woman taking a call. Photo: pexes.com, @Ono Kosuki

Source: UGC

In contemporary Nigeria, business persons, influential people, and corporates need personal assistants to run errands and organise their daily activities. You can become a virtual assistant to these people.

To excel at such a job, you must possess excellent planning and communication skills. This is an administrative job for students who are familiar with secretarial responsibilities.

7. Transcription services

A young man wearing a pair of headphones. Photo: pexels.com, @ANTONI SHKRABA production

Source: UGC

Many Nigerian students offer transcription services to local and international clients. A transcriber listens to the audio or video files provided by the client and types the words in the files.

To do this job, you need quality headphones and a computer. You must also have fast typing skills.

8. Bartering and selling

A shopping cart on a MacBook. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska

Source: UGC

Do you have an entrepreneurial spirit? If so, you can try bartering and selling. This is one of the best online jobs for secondary school students in Nigeria because it is not overly time intensive.

Every household has things they no longer use and wish to get rid of. At the same time, each has a list of new items considered necessities. You can start a bartering and selling business by assisting people in getting rid of used and unwanted items and getting their new necessities.

You can organise for people to drop items they no longer need at a specific location for some cash. You can revamp these items and sell them at a higher price.

9. Editing and proofreading services

A woman using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov

Source: UGC

You can explore this opportunity if you have top-notch editing and proofreading skills and are proficient in a particular language. People who offer these services receive raw content from clients.

Your work as a remote editor is to clean up the content and make it readable and appropriate for the intended audience.

10. Animation services

A person using a laptop to create animations. Photo: pexels.com, @Sarath P Raj

Source: UGC

Do you enjoy creating animations? If so, you can tap into this vibrant niche. You can work for media stations, website owners, corporates, and other businesses in your free time. Many clients are searching for freelancer animators who can make appropriate animations for their establishments.

11. Data entry services

A man feeding data into a computer. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov

Source: UGC

Data entry jobs are adverstised on multiple online platforms every day. These jobs are mostly paid on a contract basis. Data entry involves clerical tasks, e.g. electronic data processing, typing, word processing, transcribing, and coding.

12. Customer service representative services

A customer service representative working remotely. Photo: pexels.com, @Jep Gambardella

Source: UGC

Do you possess excellent communication skills? If you do, consider offering customer service representative services when you are not in class.

Customer service representatives are needed in most medium and large businesses. They handle clients on behalf of the company, including answering complaints and sealing deals. The best part is these opportunities are done in shifts, so you can pick shifts when you do not have classes or school projects.

13. Remote event planning services

A simple party set-up on a lawn. Photo: pexels.com, @Rachel Claire

Source: UGC

Many young people in Nigeria enjoy attending parties and other events over the weekend. You can tap into this niche by organising events for them and other clients whenever you are free.

As an event planner, you will liaise with multiple service providers for the event to be successful. You are in charge of food, drinks, décor, and entertainment. You should know you will have to show up in person on the D-day to ascertain everything goes as planned.

14. Product reviewing services

A female vlolgger doing a product test. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

Many local and international companies need people to review and endorse their services or products. Once you get a client, you should try their product or service. After testing it, you are required to share your honest opinion. You get paid for offering your opinion.

15. Online tutoring services

A young boy attending an online class. Photo: pexels.com, @Katerina Holmes

Source: UGC

Offering tutoring services for children in primary or secondary schools is a viable opportunity for college and university students. These services are always in demand because some students need one-on-one attention. If you have special skills, you can teach people online.

16. Social media management services

A person posting something on Instagram. Photo: pexels.com, @Omkar Patyane

Source: UGC

Almost businesses today have social media pages. They use these accounts to reach to reach their current and potential clients.

Many companies are searching for people to manage their social media accounts. You can become a social media manager for top brands and earn handsomely.

17. Online surveys

A chart and laptop on a wooden table. Photo: pexels.com, @Lukas

Source: UGC

Many businesses and corporates want to know what people feel or think about their products, services, or other things. Taking online surveys in your free time can be a steady source of income.

You need a computer and stable internet connectivity to complete online surveys. You must also do thorough background research on each survey site to ascertain its legitimacy.

18. Referral services

A man smiling as he works on a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

In modern-day Nigeria, people want to find the best places, things, and services without struggling too much. If you have an adventurous spirit, you can rake in a good amount of money by offering referral services at a fee.

These services involve exploring places and trying various products and services. Once you have the correct information, you can refer clients.

19. Vlogging

A woman recording herself doing a makeup tutorial. Photo: pexels.com, @Ron Lach

Source: UGC

Vlogging entails creating videos in a particular field of interest and uploading them on sites such as YouTube. YouTube pays depending on the number of views and subscribers. Today, vloggers are among the most highly-paid online content creators.

20. Online stylist services

A woman designing clothes. Photo: pexels.com, @Ron Lach

Source: UGC

This is a feasible opportunity for fashion students or students who love fashion. Social media celebs and other influential figures need people to dress them so they can maintain a certain image.

If you are good at pairing, mixing, and matching outfits, you can offer to style their clothes at a fee. You can also tailor their clothes and send them via courier.

What job can I do as a student in Nigeria?

There are numerous remote and non-remote jobs you can do in your free time as a student. The job you pick should match your interests and require skills you possess.

How can I get a genuine online job?

You can get a genuine job by looking for opportunities from credible sites or getting referrals from people who have tried and tested specific jobs. You should always do thorough research before starting an online job to ascertain it is legit.

Which online job can I do as a student?

There are numerous online jobs you can do as a student in Nigeria in 2022. Twenty of the best opportunities you can reap big from are listed in this article.

There are multiple online jobs for students in Nigeria that pay in 2022. Before starting a remote job, do your due diligence to ensure you are not scammed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional help or advice and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action taken upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: 10 best rehabilitation centres in Nigeria and their location

Legit.ng recently published a list of the best rehabilitation centres in Nigeria in 2022 and their location. Addiction to substances is a serious issue in Nigeria.

It is a disease like any other, so people struggling with addiction should get professional help. The best rehab centres have qualified people who help addicts to stop indulging in various substances.

Source: Legit.ng