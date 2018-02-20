DStv Family channels in Nigeria: a list of channels in the Confam package (2022)

DStv provides television and audio entertainment in many homes today. People love it because it caters to the needs of all family members. Dads can watch news and documentaries, moms can watch reality shows, and children can enjoy their favourite cartoons. DStv family channels have something for all age groups.

The DStv logo. Photo: @DStvKenya

Source: Facebook

In Sub-Saharan Africa today, MultiChoice, the owner of DStv, has about 20.9 million active subscribers. A good percentage of them are from Nigeria. Many Nigerians prefer DStv packages because they offer diverse content. One of the most commonly purchased packages is the Confam bouquet, containing the DStv family channels.

How many DStv family channels are there?

In the Confam package, which is also commonly known as the DStv family package, there are over 120 high definition channels to choose from. The wide array means that people from all age groups in a family are catered for.

One subscription allows you to watch a maximum of 3 decoders and two streaming devices within a household. In addition, you can easily access live television and on-demand content online, and shows can also be downloaded on mobile phones or tablets for later viewing.

What channels are available on DStv Family?

It is important to note that different DStv packages are offered in Nigeria, and each requires a monthly subscription fee. New and old subscribers can use a self-service system to pay to view the channels.

If you are a new user, you will have to dig a little deeper into your pockets to have a dish and a decoder installed. You will also have to part with an installation fee.

Once you are subscribed to the DStv family package channels in Nigeria, you will gain access to the channels. The DSTV family channels list 2021 is as listed below.

Free channels

These are the channels that MultiChoice offers free-of-charge in Nigeria. Once your subscription expires, you can only access these free-to-air options.

eAfrica

SILVERBIRD

AIT

MiTV (Nigerian News)

Lagos TV

ONMAX

Galaxy TV

Wazobia Max (pidgin English broadcast)

OGTV

Bay TV

Arewa 24

1KZN

WAP TV

Tshwane TV

K24

Cloud Plus

Wasafi TV

Sunna TV

Dominion TV

Citi TV

NTA2

Plus TV Africa

A family watching television together. Photo: @Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Source: Getty Images

Religion

FAITH channel

Day Star

TBN Africa

SBN (Jimmy Swaggart Ministries)

Eternal Word

Dove TV

Lumen Christi

Emmanuel TV

TV Mundial (Portuguese)

Documentary

Nat Geo Wild

Ignition TV

Movies

M-Net Movies 4 (family movies)

TNT Africa (contemporary and Hollywood blockbusters)

Africa Magic Epic (African movies)

B4U movies (classic and contemporary Bollywood movies)

Audio channels

BBC World Service English

BBC Afrique en Français

BBC African Languages

Voice of America

World Radio Network

Channel Islam International

Radio France Internationale

RAYFM

Star

Rhythm

TransAfrica Radio

General entertainment

M-Net City

Universal Channel

Telemundo

E! Entertainment

BET

CBS Reality

Discovery Family

Africa Magic Family

Africa Magic Hausa

Africa Magic Yoruba

Africa Magic Igbo

Real Time

Moja Love

Maisha Magic East

Maisha Magic Bongo

ROK GH

ROK 2

POP Central

Televista

Trybe

Nigerian Idol

Family watching television on sofa. Photo: @Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Source: Getty Images

Kids and teen

Boomerang

Cartoon Network

Nickelodeon

Cbeebies

Disney Junior

JimJam

PBS Kids

Da Vinci

Mindset

News and commerce

BBC World News

CNN

SABC News

Newzroom Afrika

Al Jazeera

CGTN News

NDTV

Euro News

Arise News

africanews

TVC News Nigeria

NTA News

Joy News

Specialist and foreign

RAI Italia

Beste van Nederlands

TV5 Monde Afrique

Deutsche Welle

CGTN Documentary

China Movie Channel

RTPi (P)

Lifestyle and culture

BBC Lifestyle

Food Network

Spice TV

Music

MTV Base

HIP TV

URBAN TV

Sound City

Trace Gospel

TRACE Jama

Sports

BLITZ

SS LaLiga

SS Football

SS Variety 3

SS Variety 4

ESPN

How much is the DStv family package?

The price of the bundle containing all the Dstv family channels listed above is N4,615 per month or N50,765 annually.

DStv packages price and channels

If the channels on DStv family or Confam do not meet your needs, you can opt for another package. There are six different packages to choose from, as listed below, from the cheapest to the most expensive.

Padi package: It offers 48+ television and 11 audio channels. It is also the cheapest bundle requiring a monthly subscription of N1,850.

It offers 48+ television and 11 audio channels. It is also the cheapest bundle requiring a monthly subscription of N1,850. Yanga package: It offers 87+ television and 11 audio channels. It is available for a monthly subscription fee of N2,565.

It offers 87+ television and 11 audio channels. It is available for a monthly subscription fee of N2,565. Confam package: This is also known as the family package. How much is the DStv family bouquet? It attracts a monthly subscription fee of N4,615. What channels are in DStv family? The bouquet offers 120+ television and 11 audio channels.

This is also known as the family package. How much is the DStv family bouquet? It attracts a monthly subscription fee of N4,615. What channels are in DStv family? The bouquet offers 120+ television and 11 audio channels. Compact bouquet: It offers 150+ television and 53 audio channels. The monthly subscription fee is N7,900.

It offers 150+ television and 53 audio channels. The monthly subscription fee is N7,900. Compact Plus bouquet: It offers 164+ television and 53 audio channels and attracts a monthly fee of N12,400. It also offers ShowMax at no additional cost, and the monthly fee is N18,400.

An African father and daughter watching television on the sofa. Photo: @Nitat Termmee

Source: Getty Images

How to pay for the Confam package

How much is DStv family? The bouquet attracts a monthly fee of N4,615, which you can pay via the options listed below.

Each option is easy to use, and you can pay for your bouquet or other people. However, you need the details of the account to be paid for in advance.

USSD method

There are two USSD methods: Stanbic Mobile Wallet and eTranzact Mobile.

Stanbic Mobile Wallet

Dial *909# on your mobile phone

on your mobile phone Choose 4, then click Register

Enter the details required and send

eTranzact BankIT solution

Dial *389*9*smartcardnumber# and follow the prompts given.

POS payment option

You can pay your subscription fee using Baxi Box, whose agents are distributed across the country.

Alternatively, you can use the PayArena POS methods by following the following steps:

Insert card and enter the PIN

Choose the PayArena option and enter the account type

option and enter the account type Select the Bills Payment option and choose DSTV

option and choose Enter your smartcard number and phone number

Type the amount to pay and enter Yes to complete the process

ATM options

You can choose between the QuickTeller ATM and PayArena ATM

QuickTeller ATM

Insert your ATM card and enter the PIN

Select Pay Bills from the options given and select the account type

from the options given and select the account type Select DStv from the options given, then enter your bouquet

from the options given, then enter your bouquet Enter your Smartcard number, and click Accept to complete the transaction

PayArena ATM

Insert your card and enter the PIN

Select the Payarena menu then the Bills Payment option

then the option Select bank account type, then choose DSTV from the list that pops up

from the list that pops up Choose your preferred package, your smartcard number, and phone number

Confirm the summary and select Yes to finish the payment process

Internet banking options

You can use numerous internet banking options to pay for your package, as shown in the list below.

Eazy money

eTranzact

KongaPay

GlobalPay

Paga e-Pay

PayArena

QuickTeller

PayU

A smiling Afro woman watching TV with her boyfriend. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Bank payments

You can also pay your monthly DStv subscription fees at the bank near you. The banks that offer this service in Nigeria are listed below.

Access Bank

Enterprise Bank

FCMB Bank

Fidelity Bank

First Bank

Keystone Bank

Zenith Bank

Wema Bank

MainStreet Bank

Stanbic IBTC Bank

StanbicIBTC Direct Debit

Sterling Bank

Union Bank

Unity Bank

Customer support

If you need further support to access the DStv family channels or Confam bouquet, you can contact the company using the information given below;

WhatsApp number: +234 908 236 8533

+234 908 236 8533 USSD helpline: *288#

*288# Online chat: The online chat button appears whenever you log in to the DStv Nigeria website.

There are numerous DStv Family channels that offer entertainment and education for all family members. The Confam package, previously known as the Family bouquet, is affordable and exciting.

