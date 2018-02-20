DStv Family channels in Nigeria: a list of channels in the Confam package (2022)
DStv provides television and audio entertainment in many homes today. People love it because it caters to the needs of all family members. Dads can watch news and documentaries, moms can watch reality shows, and children can enjoy their favourite cartoons. DStv family channels have something for all age groups.
In Sub-Saharan Africa today, MultiChoice, the owner of DStv, has about 20.9 million active subscribers. A good percentage of them are from Nigeria. Many Nigerians prefer DStv packages because they offer diverse content. One of the most commonly purchased packages is the Confam bouquet, containing the DStv family channels.
How many DStv family channels are there?
In the Confam package, which is also commonly known as the DStv family package, there are over 120 high definition channels to choose from. The wide array means that people from all age groups in a family are catered for.
One subscription allows you to watch a maximum of 3 decoders and two streaming devices within a household. In addition, you can easily access live television and on-demand content online, and shows can also be downloaded on mobile phones or tablets for later viewing.
What channels are available on DStv Family?
It is important to note that different DStv packages are offered in Nigeria, and each requires a monthly subscription fee. New and old subscribers can use a self-service system to pay to view the channels.
If you are a new user, you will have to dig a little deeper into your pockets to have a dish and a decoder installed. You will also have to part with an installation fee.
Once you are subscribed to the DStv family package channels in Nigeria, you will gain access to the channels. The DSTV family channels list 2021 is as listed below.
Free channels
These are the channels that MultiChoice offers free-of-charge in Nigeria. Once your subscription expires, you can only access these free-to-air options.
- eAfrica
- SILVERBIRD
- AIT
- MiTV (Nigerian News)
- Lagos TV
- ONMAX
- Galaxy TV
- Wazobia Max (pidgin English broadcast)
- OGTV
- Bay TV
- Arewa 24
- 1KZN
- WAP TV
- Tshwane TV
- K24
- Cloud Plus
- Wasafi TV
- Sunna TV
- Dominion TV
- Citi TV
- NTA2
- Plus TV Africa
Religion
- FAITH channel
- Day Star
- TBN Africa
- SBN (Jimmy Swaggart Ministries)
- Eternal Word
- Dove TV
- Lumen Christi
- Emmanuel TV
- TV Mundial (Portuguese)
Documentary
- Nat Geo Wild
- Ignition TV
Movies
- M-Net Movies 4 (family movies)
- TNT Africa (contemporary and Hollywood blockbusters)
- Africa Magic Epic (African movies)
- B4U movies (classic and contemporary Bollywood movies)
Audio channels
- BBC World Service English
- BBC Afrique en Français
- BBC African Languages
- Voice of America
- World Radio Network
- Channel Islam International
- Radio France Internationale
- RAYFM
- Star
- Rhythm
- TransAfrica Radio
General entertainment
- M-Net City
- Universal Channel
- Telemundo
- E! Entertainment
- BET
- CBS Reality
- Discovery Family
- Africa Magic Family
- Africa Magic Hausa
- Africa Magic Yoruba
- Africa Magic Igbo
- Real Time
- Moja Love
- Maisha Magic East
- Maisha Magic Bongo
- ROK GH
- ROK 2
- POP Central
- Televista
- Trybe
- Nigerian Idol
Kids and teen
- Boomerang
- Cartoon Network
- Nickelodeon
- Cbeebies
- Disney Junior
- JimJam
- PBS Kids
- Da Vinci
- Mindset
News and commerce
- BBC World News
- CNN
- SABC News
- Newzroom Afrika
- Al Jazeera
- CGTN News
- NDTV
- Euro News
- Arise News
- africanews
- TVC News Nigeria
- NTA News
- Joy News
Specialist and foreign
- RAI Italia
- Beste van Nederlands
- TV5 Monde Afrique
- Deutsche Welle
- CGTN Documentary
- China Movie Channel
- RTPi (P)
Lifestyle and culture
- BBC Lifestyle
- Food Network
- Spice TV
Music
- MTV Base
- HIP TV
- URBAN TV
- Sound City
- Trace Gospel
- TRACE Jama
Sports
- BLITZ
- SS LaLiga
- SS Football
- SS Variety 3
- SS Variety 4
- ESPN
How much is the DStv family package?
The price of the bundle containing all the Dstv family channels listed above is N4,615 per month or N50,765 annually.
DStv packages price and channels
If the channels on DStv family or Confam do not meet your needs, you can opt for another package. There are six different packages to choose from, as listed below, from the cheapest to the most expensive.
- Padi package: It offers 48+ television and 11 audio channels. It is also the cheapest bundle requiring a monthly subscription of N1,850.
- Yanga package: It offers 87+ television and 11 audio channels. It is available for a monthly subscription fee of N2,565.
- Confam package: This is also known as the family package. How much is the DStv family bouquet? It attracts a monthly subscription fee of N4,615. What channels are in DStv family? The bouquet offers 120+ television and 11 audio channels.
- Compact bouquet: It offers 150+ television and 53 audio channels. The monthly subscription fee is N7,900.
- Compact Plus bouquet: It offers 164+ television and 53 audio channels and attracts a monthly fee of N12,400. It also offers ShowMax at no additional cost, and the monthly fee is N18,400.
How to pay for the Confam package
How much is DStv family? The bouquet attracts a monthly fee of N4,615, which you can pay via the options listed below.
Each option is easy to use, and you can pay for your bouquet or other people. However, you need the details of the account to be paid for in advance.
USSD method
There are two USSD methods: Stanbic Mobile Wallet and eTranzact Mobile.
Stanbic Mobile Wallet
- Dial *909# on your mobile phone
- Choose 4, then click Register
- Enter the details required and send
eTranzact BankIT solution
- Dial *389*9*smartcardnumber# and follow the prompts given.
POS payment option
You can pay your subscription fee using Baxi Box, whose agents are distributed across the country.
Alternatively, you can use the PayArena POS methods by following the following steps:
- Insert card and enter the PIN
- Choose the PayArena option and enter the account type
- Select the Bills Payment option and choose DSTV
- Enter your smartcard number and phone number
- Type the amount to pay and enter Yes to complete the process
ATM options
You can choose between the QuickTeller ATM and PayArena ATM
QuickTeller ATM
- Insert your ATM card and enter the PIN
- Select Pay Bills from the options given and select the account type
- Select DStv from the options given, then enter your bouquet
- Enter your Smartcard number, and click Accept to complete the transaction
PayArena ATM
- Insert your card and enter the PIN
- Select the Payarena menu then the Bills Payment option
- Select bank account type, then choose DSTV from the list that pops up
- Choose your preferred package, your smartcard number, and phone number
- Confirm the summary and select Yes to finish the payment process
Internet banking options
You can use numerous internet banking options to pay for your package, as shown in the list below.
- Eazy money
- eTranzact
- KongaPay
- GlobalPay
- Paga e-Pay
- PayArena
- QuickTeller
- PayU
Bank payments
You can also pay your monthly DStv subscription fees at the bank near you. The banks that offer this service in Nigeria are listed below.
- Access Bank
- Enterprise Bank
- FCMB Bank
- Fidelity Bank
- First Bank
- Keystone Bank
- Zenith Bank
- Wema Bank
- MainStreet Bank
- Stanbic IBTC Bank
- StanbicIBTC Direct Debit
- Sterling Bank
- Union Bank
- Unity Bank
Customer support
If you need further support to access the DStv family channels or Confam bouquet, you can contact the company using the information given below;
- WhatsApp number: +234 908 236 8533
- USSD helpline: *288#
- Online chat: The online chat button appears whenever you log in to the DStv Nigeria website.
There are numerous DStv Family channels that offer entertainment and education for all family members. The Confam package, previously known as the Family bouquet, is affordable and exciting.
