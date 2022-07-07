The summer is upon us, and some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities are already peppering the gram with their holiday vibe snaps

Legit.NG takes a dive into the holiday travel destinations of these superstars, and we are able to draw up a list of their 10 top favourite spots

Some of these fun spots include luxury beaches, travel locations and tourist-friendly countries, among other places

Nigerian celebrities are notorious for peppering their fans with impeccable holiday summer snaps, showing lush desirous views that leave their netizens gushing and dreaming of experiencing a similar treat.

Legit.ng in preparation for the summer season takes a look at the top favourite travel destinations these superstars love to spend their downtime.

See the full list below:

1. Dubai

The middle-eastern state is a huge tourist attraction for a lot of people across the globe, and it's a top destination for celebs, including those from Nigeria.

Almost every A-list Nigerian celebrity has at some point visited this oasis in the desert, be it for work, shopping and most definitely for holidays.

2. Monte Carlo, Monaco

The city described as the playground of billionaires is also another top travel destination for quite a number of superstars.

In the past we've seen singer DJ Cuppy, actress Toke Makinwa all visit Monte Carlo for summer vacations.

3. The Maldives

This is yet another top travel destination for celebrities. This independent island located in the north-central Indian Ocean is a preferred spot for superstars from this part of the world.

The picture below captures BBNaija's Ifu Ennada chilling by the poolside at a beach house in the Maldives.

4. Paris, France

This is yet another major travel destination for Nigerian socialites hoping to enjoy their summer vacations.

Former BBNaija's Maria Chike Benjamin is sighted in the picture below living her best life.

Look forward to many more Paris vacation photos on the gram in the weeks to come.

5. Istanbul, Turkey

The beautiful European city that serves as the gateway between Asia and Europe is a major travel destination for wealthy Nigerian stars.

Be it for birthday parties or summer vacation, it's always a top spot, and this year would definitely not be any different.

Expect music stars, actors and actresses among others, to show up in Istanbul

6. Miami, Florida:

The American city of Miami is another major travel destination for rich entertainers.

They just love to cruise in the city with the fast nightlife.

Miami city has some of the best beach views you would ever see. It's just a beauty to behold, and this explains why it is a cherished vacation spot.

7. Los Angeles, California

The capital of the American entertainment industry is another top travel destination for Nigerian celebrities.

Most celebs who come visiting are mostly here for work, but it's also a top location where they get to chill and unwind.

For instance, actor Efe Iwara is spotted chilling outside after a productive day in the photo below.

8. Switzerland

This beautiful central European country is also another top travel destination for Nigerian celebrities.

When these stars want to have a feel of winter, but during summer, this is their top destination for such an experience.

9. Santorini, Greece:

The Greek city paradise is another top travel destination for Nigerian celebrities.

The holiday resort centre has served host to several celebrity couples looking for perfect "baecation" together.

It serves as such a beautiful location for some surreal pictures and views that definitely make any lover of nature gush and grin, wishing they could also visit again soon enough.

10. London, UK:

One of the most popular travel destinations for Nigerian celebrities is the U.K, especially London.

A lot of them tend to enjoy visiting the hometown of the Queen, among other famous landmarks of the former colonial masters of the native country.

BBNaija's Ka3na is spotted in the pictures below.

