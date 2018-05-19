How to contact Airtel customer care in Nigeria: the only guide you need

Airtel is one of Nigeria's most popular and fast-growing mobile network providers. It has millions of subscribers who like it for its cheap data plans and its fast and reliable internet service. Most of its subscribers contact Airtel customer care for queries on data plans, new offers, how to connect to the network, and so on. Talking directly to an agent is the preferred way to solve your issues quickly. How do you get to speak to an agent?

The network's users can also call to get updates on their data tariffs, unlimited plans, bonuses, and the status of their subscriptions and promotional messages. With the agents, you can be sure to get credible responses to your queries and complaints.

Airtel customer care number Nigeria

The Airtel customer service number is an easy one to remember. The number is 111; you can dial this code directly on your mobile device for free. When you call, you will want to talk to them immediately. It, however, may take a few minutes before the agent picks up, so a little patience will help.

The Airtel customer care line is toll-free and is available 24/7. You can also contact them through the official website.

How to speak with Airtel customer care in Nigeria in 2022

Most of us still remember the good old times when speaking to your mobile network assistant was extremely simple. You had to call the Airtel Nigeria customer care number and respond with the '0' option to be transferred directly to an agent. However, the dynamics have changed.

Today you cannot call 111 and dial 0 to speak to an agent as the 'Zero' menu no longer works. When you call helpline 111, you will get different options to dial based on your query. This is how to talk to airtel customer care agent:

Dial the free number 111

Listen to the options and respond by clicking on number 3.

Respond again by clicking on number 6.

You will then be forwarded to an agent, which might take a few minutes.

Express your queries and complaints, and they will respond to you, hopefully with a solution.

Those of you who prefer getting help over the internet can do that on their website or send an email to customercare@ng.airtel.com. You will get feedback from an agent in the fastest time possible.

You can also opt to visit their nearest service centres and offices in your area or visit them at Plot L2 Banana Island, Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria.

Social media handles

You can follow Airtel on their social media platforms to get updated information about their services. Their official handles include:

What is the Airtel customer care number?

If you are wondering how to call airtel customer care from abroad, you can dial +234 802 150 0111 to get the most out of their services.

Are toll-free numbers free on Airtel?

Callers can reach businesses and people using toll-free numbers without incurring any call costs. They call toll-free numbers for free, which builds goodwill and a network of devoted clients.

You can easily contact an Airtel customer care agent with the contacts provided above. Get your issues resolved for the better.

