Port Harcourt, also known as the 'Treasure base of the nation' has some great places for fun seekers in Nigeria.

While some people consider a fancy restaurant as a great place to hang out, others love an open space where they can chill and do some boat ride, swinging, e.t.c.

Legit.ng in this article presents 3 great places to hang out in Port Harcourt.

Fun places in Port Harcourt Photo Credit: Phpleasure park / Baraka / PH adventure

1. Pleasure Park

The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park is a well-organized park for both adventure and relaxation lovers. It is a place to be.

The park located at Army Bori Camp and Airforce base junction, Port Harcourt, contains a handful of amazing fun sites including a cinema, hiking trails, swings, and a river for a boat ride.

With captivating and colourful lights to lighten up the park at sunset, the Port Harcourt pleasure park offers luxury to both adults and kids.

It is worthy to note that most activities at the pleasure park are not free of charge. Being at the park requires a car park fee of 300 Naira and a foot entrance fee of 500 Naira.

Inside the park, rides, seeing movies and other activities have varying prices ranging from 500 naira and above.

2. Baraka

Baraka is a luxury restaurant in Port Harcourt for food lovers. You can find different kinds of food to eat at affordable prices.

The restaurant provides value for your money as they offer excellent Indian cuisine, eat-in and take-away, friendly service, and lots more.

Baraka is positioned at 33, Apara Road, Off Evo Road, GRA, Port Harcourt.

The scenery and the quality of their food endear many people to Baraka. It also provides a semi-casual, yet lovely dining atmosphere which cannot be compared to some other restaurants in the country.

3. Port Harcourt Tourist Beach

The Tourist Beach is located along Kolabi Creek, East of the Old Township district, Port Harcourt.

This beach definitely comes in handy for people who want to have a picnic or a special outdoor time with friends and family.

The mindblowing turquoise water and a blend of white and yellow sand appeals to visitors.

Another thing that makes this beach stand out is the fact that strangers also get the chance to explore and learn about the cultural values of the town.

Tourist beach offers a great blend of opportunities for cultural exploration. Artefacts are placed at different parts of the beach, showing the strong cultural heritage of the city.

