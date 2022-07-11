The Redeemed Christian Church of God, the City of David has opened 14-storey floor buidling which it said is one of its kind in Lagos

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, the City of David has opened a commercial and leisure space constructed on 14-floors, in the Oniru area of Victoria Island in Lagos.

Named Trinity Towers, The Guardian reports that the project is a remarkable chef-d'oeuvre that includes three towers in one building.

First of its kind in Lagos

Proponents say that the building is the first tower and first commercial building with the tallest life per square metre in Lagos.

Last week, the tower was opened to the public where brokerage companies, Estate Links like Gbenga Olaniyan & Associates including Knight Frank asked notable brokers for a walk-through of the towers in a programme tagged ‘Agents Partnership Forum,’ attracting top companies in the real estate industry in Lagos.

According to Gbenga Olaniyan of Estate Links, the building was developed to make income that would allow the church to carry out its different Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

Olaniyan said the City of David has a major CSR project and anticipated that rental income from the property will be in excess of N2 billion per annum, saying that the money will be used for its CSR projects and that all the proceeds will go to charitable causes.

He said the building uniquely stands out amongst its peers in terms of having the best parking ratio of 1:33 square metre, and access to air water and land, and high lift square meterage and boasting of 14 lifts in the building which is well-appointed retail shops on the ground and upper floors in the building, retail shops on the ground and upper floors, making it a one-stop for work, leisure and games.

Features of the edifice

The edifice is also an architectural masterpiece by the firm which designed it as it has a transfer beam at the ceiling of the 4th floor carrying all the floors sitting on just that beam with no pillars.

Additionally, the edifice prides itself on many other features like a multi-storey car park on split heights for about 673 cars, a gym and well-being centre, including a medical centre, recreation zone, ATM gallery, and 4,500 seater concert hall, rooftop terrace, a helipad, amongst other features.

Olaniyan stated that the edifice offers prestige and value, which key companies in Nigeria have started talking about.

