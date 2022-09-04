Best resorts in Lagos: find a perfect holiday destination

Lagos is a beautiful city situated on the coast of Nigeria. It is on the list of top tourist destinations due to its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious food. And many resorts in Lagos cater to different budgets and preferences to fulfil your holiday destination.

Regardless of your origin or purpose of the trip to the coastal city, you will be able to enjoy every passing moment along the shores of the great city. Whether you want a private beach that matches your taste or an affordable beach that fits your budget, Lagos has it for you. Here is a comprehensive guide to the best resorts in Lagos, Nigeria.

Best resorts in Lagos

Your destination in Lagos is not complete without basking on the extensive sandy beaches of the Atlantic Ocean. Some of he best resorts in Lagos to visit for an incredible experience include:

1. Radisson Blu Lagos Ikeja

Having its strategic location right in the heart of Lagos, the Radisson Blu Lagos Ikeja makes it one of the top places you stay on your next trip to Lagos!

This luxurious hotel offers everything you could need or want, from world-class dining and shopping options to a wide variety of activities and amenities. And with its convenient location just minutes from the airport, you will be able to get where you need to go without any hassle.

Regardless of the kind of experience you seek, the Radisson Blu Lagos Ikeja is the perfect place!

2. The Wheatbaker

For holidaymakers searching for a luxurious holiday destination, look no further than the Wheatbaker resort in Lagos, Nigeria. This chic hotel offers guests everything they could need for a relaxing break, including a spa, golf course and private beach.

Moreover, Wheatbaker is located in one of the most vibrant African cities, meaning there's plenty to see and do on holiday. Whether you are looking to unwind or explore, the Wheatbaker is the perfect place to stay.

3. The Lagos Oriental Hotel

The Lagos Oriental Hotel is a popular holiday destination for tourists from all over the world. Situated on the shores of Lagos, Nigeria, the hotel offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Guests have a variety of activities to choose from, such as swimming, sunbathing, and windsurfing. There are also several restaurants and bars onsite and a cas*no and nightclub.

4. The Eko Hotel & Suites

Nestled on the bustling streets of Lagos, Nigeria, the Eko Hotel & Suites is the perfect holiday destination for those who want to experience all this vibrant city has to offer.

When you enter the lobby, you will be enveloped in the hotel's warm and welcoming atmosphere. You will have friendly staff waiting to attend to your needs or requests that you may have, and they all make sure that your stay is as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

You can explore the city’s many attractions or simply take in the stunning views from your room. The Eko Hotel & Suites will ensure that your holiday is one to remember.

5. The Sheraton Lagos Hotel

The Sheraton Lagos Hotel is the perfect holiday destination for those who want to experience the vibrancy of Lagos. The hotel offers easy access to all of Lagos's major attractions, thanks to its strategic location right in the city's heart.

It prides itself on spacious and comfortable rooms with friendly and attentive staff. The restaurant serves delicious Nigerian cuisine, and the bar is open late into the night. The place is convenient for your stay, whether for business or pleasure.

6. La Manga Luxury Beach Villa

La Manga Luxury Beach Villa is among the perfect beach resorts in Lagos to enjoy the sun, sea and sand in style. The villa is situated on a private beach: so you can make the most of the stunning views.

It prides itself on a spacious and modern interior and is furnished with all the necessary facilities to relax in comfort. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large kitchen, so you can easily accommodate a family or group of friends.

Plus, a private pool and garden help you enjoy your space away from the crowds. La Manga Luxury Beach Villa is the ideal choice whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun-filled holiday with friends.

7. The Omu Resort

The Omu Resort in Lagos, Nigeria, is a holiday destination like no other. With its stunning beaches, clear blue waters and luxurious accommodation, it's no wonder that this resort is a popular choice for holidaymakers.

Its convenient location, which is only a short drive from the city centre, makes the Omu Resort such a popular choice for holidaymakers. Whether you are looking for a relaxing break or an action-packed holiday, the Omu Resort has something to offer everyone.

If you are looking forward to a holiday destination that treats you with something unique, be sure to check out the Omu Resort in Lagos, Nigeria.

8. Eko Tourist Beach Resort

Eko Tourist Beach Resort in Lagos, Nigeria, is the perfect holiday destination for those looking for a little bit of everything. With its beautiful sandy beaches, stunning scenery and vibrant nightlife, there is something for everyone at this popular resort.

The resort boasts many exciting activities and facilities, including a swimming pool, tennis courts, a spa and a gym. There is also a range of restaurants and bars: so you can enjoy a delicious meal or a refreshing drink after a day in the sun.

9. La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is situated on the beautiful Lagos coastline. The resort offers guests the perfect combination of sun, sea and sand. The resort is encompassed by stunning sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters and lush tropical gardens.

That makes La Campagne Tropicana the ideal place to relax and escape the stresses of everyday life. Further, the resort offers outstanding facilities and activities to keep guests entertained, including a waterpark, tennis courts, a spa and a kids club.

10. Inagbe Grand Resort

Inagbe Grand Resort is a private beach resort in Lagos furnished up for your dream holiday destination. The resort offers a variety of amenities and activities for guests to enjoy, making it a convenient place to hide from everyday life hustle and bustle.

Its features a beach club, an infinity pool, a spa, and a golf course. Guests are also at an advantage of using the resort's restaurants, bars, and shops. In addition to its many facilities, Inagbe Grand Resort also offers various services, such as concierge, airport transfers, and laundry.

11. La Casa, Ilashe

Built on the white sand beaches of Lagos, Nigeria, La Casa Ilashe Resort is a holiday destination you can opt for. With its lush gardens, crystal-clear pool and top-of-the-range facilities, the resort offer guests everything they need for a relaxing and enjoyable stay.

Interestingly, the physical setting isn’t the only attraction that makes La Casa so special: it's also the people. The staff delights in serving the guests, helping them with anything they need, and ensuring they feel at home.

La Casa Ilashe Resort is the perfect place to unwind, relax and recharge, whether looking for a romantic getaway or a family holiday.

12. Jaybee Beach Camp

Jaybee Beach Camp offers stunning water views and a wide range of activities to keep guests entertained. It ensures that there is something for everyone, ranging from hiking and bird watching to fishing and kayaking.

The campsite also boasts a beautiful swimming pool, restaurant, bar, and spa. This is the best beach resort in Lagos you can visit as a family.

These are just among the best resort in Lagos, Nigeria. Whether you are looking for affordable resorts in Lagos, a romantic getaway or a family holiday, there is sure to be a perfect resort for you.

