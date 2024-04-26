Nigerian skitmaker and singer Nasboi has caught the attention of many fans with his latest video

The content creator enjoyed the support of many of his colleagues for one of his latest songs

In the video, Nasboi was able to get Kanayo O. Kanayo, Speed Darlington, and other colleagues to feature

Nigerian skitmaker and singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji aka Nasboi has caused a buzz on social media over the support he has enjoyed from his colleagues.

The content creator who recently ventured into music took to his official Instagram page to share his latest promotional video for his new song.

Nasboi gathers colleagues in funny video to support his new song. Photos: @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

In the video, Nasboi re-enacted the viral Nasir El-Rufai challenge that trended in 2021 after the politician’s aide was seen opening doors for each other.

The skitmaker had his song Small Money playing in the background when he walked over to a car door to open it for his colleague, Shank Comic, Shank also went on to open the door for Carter Efe.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Carter on the other hand opened a car door for controversial online pastor, Oba Solomon, who opened another door for Lasisi Elenu who did the same for Kiekie. She opened the door for Brain Jotter and he opened another one for rapper Speed Darlington who went on to replicate the move for Folagade Banks aka Mama Deola.

The motion continued till doors were opened for media personality Nedu, Mr Macaroni, veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, and actress Iya Gbonkan.

See the hilarious video below:

Fans react to Nasboi’s video

Nasboi’s video with his colleagues from the entertainment industry caught the attention of many netizens. A number of them were impressed with the support he received for his latest music. Read some of their comments below:

funkejenifaakindele:

“It’s your time darling. May it last forever In Jesus name. Blown!!!!!”

officialchike:

“We go leave this music for you and your guys ❤️❤️.”

nicky.roli_of_portharcourt:

“As I see Akpi nwa mind just sweet me .”

nedu_official:

“That’s how we roll like roll on.”

Thecuteabiola:

“This song go blow pass your umbrella by force .”

Jaiyee:

“NA only KOK no run o .”

Chocolatytemi_:

“I screamed when I saw the last person ….how did you get everyone together lol.”

_slim_cindy:

“I swear I didn’t expect some faces I saw in this video .”

Dee_y_optimize:

“Most chaotic video of the year .”

Ndies_kitchen:

“Awwwe this is so nice.”

_josephmomodu:

“ u strong for content shaaaa how u manage gather all these giants.”

yannickxphilippe:

“This one massive I no expect am .”

Officialrhaffy:

“Nawa o see squad ”

Don Jazzy jumps on Nasboi's Umbrella challenge

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Don Jazzy jumped on Nasboi's new song TikTok Umbrella challenge.

The outfit rocked by the veteran beatmaker in the viral clip was one of the biggest highlights of the challenge to date.

Since the Umbrella challenge became a thing, different skit makers have been sighted jumping on it while rocking each other's outfits.

Source: Legit.ng