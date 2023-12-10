Sunday, December 10, 2023, make it exactly 18 years since a Sosoliso plane crashed in Port Harcourt killing 108 persons

A notable name among the victims was Pastor Bimbo Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani described the plane crash as an "unforgettable aviation tragedy"

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has paid tribute to the late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya and other 107 passengers who died in the Sosoliso plane on December 10, 2005.

Sani described the plane crash which killed many pupils of Loyola College, Abuja as an “unforgettable aviation tragedy” in the history of Nigeria.

Shehu Sani described the Sosoliso plane that killed Pastor Bimbo, 107 others as an "unforgettable aviation tragedy" Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/Pastor Bimbo Odukoya

Source: Facebook

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Sunday.

He said most of the students would have been in their 30s were they alive today.

“The Sosoliso plane crash that happened 18 years ago, on this day in 2005 remains an unforgettable aviation tragedy in the history of our country. Little angels from the Abuja Loyola College, along with Pastor Mrs Bimbo Odukoya, and others perished forever. The nation lost 108. They would have been in their 30s now. In memory of those beautiful souls now in heaven. May their souls continue to rest in peace."

Plane Crash: 8 Infamous aviation accidents in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos has recorded several air mishaps involving passenger planes and helicopters since it came into existence in 1967.

The Lagos crash of Nigeria Airways Flight 825 in 1969 may have been the beginning of this tale of woes.

Legit.ng presents a chronology of major air disasters in Lagos since 1969.

Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes

A Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. This was confirmed in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, July 14.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the incident happened during a routine training exercise.

Gabkwet said two aircraft pilots survived and were being observed in a military facility.

Plane reportedly crash lands in Abuja airport

There was great tension at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when a Max Air Aircraft crash-landed after its tyre was said to have burst into flames on Sunday, May 7.

The aircraft was coming from Yola, the Adamawa state capital, when the incident occurred.

The fire was immediately put off following the swift mobilisation of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) operating at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng