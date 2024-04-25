An emotional video of a young man shedding tears as his bride walked down the aisle has gone viral on social media

The bride walked down the aisle in the company of her father while the groom waited at the altar for the love of his life

Some ladies in the comment section noted that they would want their lover to cry that way on their wedding day

A groom got emotional and burst into tears as he tied the knot with his lover on their wedding day.

A touching video showed his bride walking to the altar with her father while her man waited in tears for her to arrive.

Groom cries uncontrollably on wedding day Photo credit: @ketenagalore/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Groom cries uncontrollably on wedding day

The groom could not stop shedding tears of joy as his woman walked towards him with a sweet smile on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

They both held each other's hands at the altar with the excitement of having to spend the rest of their lives together.

According to the video shared by @ketenagalore on TikTok, they fell in love with each other at first sight and since then, their love blossomed.

The video was captioned:

“Love at first sight, love of my life.”

Reactions trail video of groom shedding tears

Netizens on TikTok gushed over their love in the comments section, stating that they would want that kind of love.

Jessica said:

“If my man is not crying like this I don't want him.”

@shirleypooreallen reacted:

“True Love Starts From the Heart O And that's what They Found!! May God Continue to Bless you Two Together.Where No Man Or Woman Can Put you Under, In Jesus Name Amen.”

@pluto commented:

“I'm crying she's gorgeous.”

Jayla reacted:

“If my husband aint like this on the day i dont want him im going straight home to undress & call it quits.”

Lani reacted:

“This is so cute oml.”

Anyaa reacted:

“Your so pretty girl I hope you and your husband have the best future.”

Dimi reacted:

“Guys the hell don't mind the body, love is love and just the way he looks at her explains everything.”

Watch the video below:

Gorgeous bride cries at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional TikTok video captured a beautiful-looking bride tearing up during her wedding.

She was unable to keep it together as she bent her face in her hands and shed tears in the presence of her man.

Source: Legit.ng