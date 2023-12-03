Peter Obi has urged the Nigerian government to cut down on its expenses while noting the country is currently grappling with the multi-dimensional level of poverty

The LP flagbearer faulted Tinubu's government for sponsoring 1,411 delegates to Dubai, noting, its a "waste of resources"

The former governor of Anmabra state has however called for accountability amid national hardship

Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his trip with Nigerian delegates to Dubai.

Peter Obi blasts Tinubu as 1,411 delegates attends Dubai summit

In a series of tweets posted on his X page (formerly Twitter), on Sunday, December 3, Obi tackled Tinubu's government for sponsoring 1,411 delegates to attend the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to the former Anambra state governor, Nigeria's delegates equate that of China yet, Nigeria does not have the resources China currently has.

The politician further described Tinubu's move as a waste of resources, noting, some of the delegations are not relevant.

Obi tweeted:

"In a twist of sad irony, let me congratulate the giant of Africa, Nigeria, for matching the great China, with the same number of contingents at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Nigeria's contingent to COP28 totaled 1411, the same number as the Chinese contingents.

"Most importantly, the vast majority of those in the Nigerian delegation to COP28 are either non relevant civil servants or relations, friends and hangers-on of high government officials. Most of them hardly understand or have anything to do with Climate Change.

"This huge contingent is out at public expense at a time when most Nigerians can hardly afford food and basic needs as a result of economic hardship."

