President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said victims of the Kaduna bombing are Nigerians of profound faith

Tinubu stated this during his visit to the Palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi

The President said he will continue to provide support and care to the families of those affected by insecurity

Maiduguri, Borno state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Speaking at the Shehu’s palace, Tinubu expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the military airstrikes in Tudun Biri, Kaduna state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, on Monday, December 11, 2023

“They were Nigerians of profound faith and in the moment of the tragedy, they were reciting the Shadada. God Almighty comforts their families as their nation grieves their passage into glory. May their souls rest in eternal peace,”

He pledged to continue to provide support and care to the families of all Nigerians affected by the remnants of insecurity in parts of Borno state.

“This is my most sacred responsibility and the trajectory of the larger effort shown by the ratio of victory over defeat has been sliding well in our favour since the new administration has resumed office. We are not satisfied yet. We are not satisfied until we reach the end of insecurity in Nigeria,”

