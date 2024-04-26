Portable has shown another side of him which many of his fans are happy about in a video he posted on his insta story

In the clip, the singer was seen wearing a military camouflage he bought when he traveled out of the country

He gave the man a jacket, trousers and shoes as the man was all smiles thanking the singer for his generosity

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, has warmed hearts with a video he posted on his Insta story.

The singer had bought military camouflage when he traveled outside the country. According to him, he bought it because he loved it but he knew that he could not wear it in Nigeria.

Zazu decided to give a military man in Nigeria the shoes, jacket, and trousers.

Portable gives out military camouflage. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Portable says it is yahoo shoe

In the recording, the Zeh Nation boss who is into real estate said the footwear he bought was Yahoo shoes.

He added that people should not speak about soldiers at the back so that they wouldn't receive slap at their house.

Portable prays for solder

Ika of Africa as he fondly calls himself said God bless the military man who collected the gift from him.

The happy man also appreciated the singer who had fought with many of his colleagues.

Portable attacked in his home

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was attacked in the comfort of his home after he failed to perform despite being paid for the gig.

Some group of men stormed his house in a video sighted online. They were looking so aggressive as they attacked the singer.

The men were screaming at the top of their voices. However, the reason for the altercation was not clear.

Singer Portable had to ask why they wanted to go physical with him.

Portable flaunts belts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Portable had fought with Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, and won the fight.

In the celebrity fight took place in December, at the Land Mark Beach on the Island.

The two celebrities had been at each other's jugular over N40 million deal that went sour. They eventually settled their rift in the ring.

