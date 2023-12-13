Active and non-active political titans would grace the city of Abuja for a critical conversation on transitional politics

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other prominent figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to discuss transitional politics.

This gathering, which includes the National Chairman of the APC, his predecessors, and governors from the party, is planned to coincide with the public presentation of a book titled "APC and Transitional Politics."

Top political figures will converge in Abuja next week to deliberate on transitional politics in the APC. Photo Credit: Dr Abdullahi Ganduje/Kashim Shettima/Yemi Osinbajo

The authored, Salihu Moh Lukman, a chieftain of the APC, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, that the book aims to remind party leaders and members of the struggles and efforts that have shaped the party's current position.

Tinubu has his strengths and limitations, says Lukman

Lukman emphasised that overcoming challenges such as the caretaker committee and securing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate would have been considerably more challenging without internal party struggles.

He said:

"Asiwaju is like any one of us, he is a human being. He has his strengths, he has his limitation.

"So we must remain committed so that when we see he's not doing the right thing, we draw his attention.

"A situation where all of us become sycophantic, and everything he does is right. We must not get to that."

According to Lukman, the upcoming historic book launch of the APC chieftain would have the presence of Chief Bisi Akande, who wrote the book's foreword.

The event will also have the presence of special guests like Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC national chairman Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former APC national chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Senator Adams Oshiomhole and APC presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi.

Why APC chose Tinubu as presidential flagbearer - Salihu Lukman

Meanwhile, the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 poll has been explained.

Lukman said President Tinubu's antecedents informed the party's decision to select him as their preferred candidate.

He urged all party stakeholders to gather around the President to ensure his administration succeeds and clear critics' doubts.

Source: Legit.ng