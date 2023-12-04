President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to man up and tackle the previous administration's failures

This came after the national security adviser to the president, Nuhu Ribadu, and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state criticised the previous government

However, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, said such body language depicts that this government is dishonest

Salihu Lukman, former Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), has criticised Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and the National Security Adviser to the President, Nuhu Ribadu, for attributing the current challenges faced by Nigerians to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lukman, an APC member, asserted that for President Asiwaju Tinubu to gain the confidence of Nigerians, he must acknowledge his responsibility as the leader of the APC for the shortcomings during Buhari’s tenure.

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to take responsibility for the failures of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo Credit: The Presidency

Gov Abiodun, NSA Ribadu slams Buhari

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, had stated on November 13, 2023, during the Annual Conference of Chief of Defence Intelligence, that President Tinubu inherited a financially distressed country.

Similarly, on November 26, 2023, Governor Dapo Abiodun, appearing on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, claimed President Bola Tinubu took over a nearly inactive administration.

In response to these statements, Lukman, the former APC National Vice Chairman (North-west), released a statement in Abuja on Monday, December 4, asserting that these explanations were offered to justify the ongoing challenges faced by Nigerians.

Lukman emphasised the need to focus on informing the public about concrete actions to address the problems rather than providing excuses.

He said:

"Excuses would only confirm that we are in denial that a government produced by our party is perhaps responsible for Nigeria’s challenges.

"Once we are in denial, it also suggests that we are going to grandstand when we initiate actions that worsen the situation or fail to initiate actions to resolve the problem.

"This will simply mean being dishonest, which will narrow our responses to making excuses for our failure or inability to meet expectations of Nigerians. This must be avoided.

"It is quite worrisome that coming from a party envisioned to be progressive we are giving excuses. How can we Renew the Hope of Nigerians by giving excuses. We must appeal to our leaders to stop giving excuses and take responsibility."

