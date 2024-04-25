Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, buzzed the internet with their recent announcement

The upcoming preacher who unveiled the identity of his new-born son shared pictures of his church baptism

Netizens were, however, unimpressed by Judy's physical appearance for such a grand occasion as they made different interesting observations

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have taken their second son, Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie, to church for baptism.

The filmmaker and upcoming preacher shared an adorable picture from the occasion.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin celebrate son's baptism. Credit: @yuledochie

Recall that the actor recently took to social media to post images of his son as he introduced him to the world on his birthday.

Following the birthday celebrations, the couple disclosed on April 25 that they had baptized their newborn.

Sharing a picture of them carrying their child in church, Yul wrote:

"At the baptism of our son, Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s church post:

While joining the celebration, some eagle-eyed netizens shared their takes on Judy’s church appearance.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mavisgoodlife:

"See fingers, see toes, see dressing, oh Judy Austin you’re as funny as your skit partner."

soul.mate4426:

"See the slippers she’s wearing. This girl h@tes class for real."

officialgimeck:

"Juddy is only proud of YUL's kids. What about OBASI's children? I hope she's also taking proper care of them oooo. Seems, her highest achievement in this life is' getting pregnant for YUL."

sugardestiny_official:

"Man wey miss road always feels comfortable in any hut…..I get am before no be property

dorynsandra:

"Life is too short to be in a miserable marriage or relationship. Be with people that want you and bring joy to your life . God bless you and yours."

olikezeamakajane:

"But yul my brother,this your Judy is villxge woman ,her looks ,mode of of dressing is super, Truly,you don't deserve*queen May."

officialgimeck:

"So, nobody ft snap obasi kids for us naija bloggers no sabi work ooo."

adaa_bekeeee:

"The way judy confiscated someone’s husband is so heartbreaking."

