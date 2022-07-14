Rasheedat Ajibade’s biography: state of origin, salary, net worth

Rasheedat Ajibade is a Nigerian professional footballer who competes for the Nigerian women's national team and Spanish Primera División Club Atlético de Madrid. Ajibade made her senior squad debut at the WAFU Cup in Côte d'Ivoire in 2018. She was ranked first among the top 10 young African football players in 2017.

Rasheedat Ajibade of Atletico de Madrid protested during the Spanish women league. Photo: Oscar J. Barroso

Source: Getty Images

Today's female are receiving the acclaim they deserve, with some even headlining appearances in prestigious, major sports publications. Rasheedat Ajibade is one such female footballer who has developed into a sensation because of her playing skills and experience.

Profile summary

Full name Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1999 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Kaduna, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Athlete Rasheedat Ajibade's Instagram @rasheedatt10 Twitter @Rasheedat08

Rasheedat Ajibade's biography

Rasheedat Ajibade's state of origin is Kaduna. She was born on 8 December 1999. As of 2022, the talented footballer is 22 years old. Although her parents' identities are unknown, they are from the Yoruba tribe.

Career summary

Young and gifted football player Ajibade started her professional career in 2013. From the 2013 Nigeria Women Premier League season until the 2018 season, she was a member of FC Robo and was regarded as one of the top young talents in the league. She also won the women's football freestyle tournament in Nigeria for the second time in a row.

Despite her team falling to Confluence Queens in the round of matches, Ajibade was included in Soccerladuma South Africa's 2015 team of the week. In 2017, she was named FC Robo's captain. In addition, she contributed to the team's victory against the Ibom Angels throughout the season.

Nigeria forward Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates with fans after game action during a Summer Series friendly international match between Nigeria and the United States. Photo: Robin Alam

Source: Getty Images

She was nominated for the Nigeria Pitch Awards' Best Player Award for the 2017 Nigeria Women Premier League in May. In December, it was reported that she had signed a two-year deal with the Norwegian team Avaldsnes IL, which competes in the Toppserien league.

Rasheedat Ajibade's signing with Atletico Madrid was announced on 1 January 2021, and she later extended her agreement with the club for another three years. She is set to remain in the club until January 2025.

As an international football player, Ajibade has competed in several competitions. She scored twice as Nigeria defeated Namibia in the opening leg of the African qualifiers for the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

In the opening match, she also scored the game-winning goal for Nigeria against China. Ajibade scored in Nigeria's last group game against Mexico, a two-goal victory that guaranteed a matchup with Spain in the quarterfinals.

For the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, she was selected in the team of 21, which included coach Bala Nikiyu. After that, she competed for Nigeria at the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and was honoured as the player of the match against Canada in the second group match.

She has since scored goals against countries like Tanzania, South Africa, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Honours

Year In Atlético Madrid In Nigeria As an individual 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Top scorer 2020-2021 Supercopa de Espana 2020 Toppserien Team of the Season 2018 Nigeria Football Federation Young Player Of The Yea 2018 WAFU Women's Cup third place 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2017 League Bloggers Award NWPL Player of the Season 2017 Nigeria Pitch Awards NWPL Player of the season 2017 Nigeria Women Premier League Top scorer

What is Rasheedat Ajibade's net worth?

Rasheedat Ajibade has made a fortune playing football thanks to numerous sponsorships and endorsement deals. Rasheedat Ajibade's salary is $300,000, according to Ghanafuo.com. Her estimated net worth is $4 million. However, this data comes from an unverified source.

Rasheedat Ajibade's house and cars

The Nigerian player is a homeowner, although little is known about her present residence. Ajibade is also a car owner. One can find the pictures of Rasheedat Ajibade's cars on her social media pages. She has posted videos and pictures taken in her automobile on several occasions.

How tall is Rasheedat Ajibade?

Rasheedat Ajibade of Atletico de Madrid warming up during the Liga Iberdrola match between Atletico de Madrid and Madrid CFF on February 2, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Alvaro Medranda

Source: Getty Images

Ajibade is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres and weighs 116 pounds or 53 kilograms.

Other endeavours

The #StandOutWithRASH campaign was started by Rasheedat Ajibade in 2020 as a way to support Nigeria's amateur football players. She distributed cash prizes, jerseys, and boots to motivate the young players. She also founded Rash, a company that sells unique products online for people to purchase.

FAQs

Who is Rasheedat Ajibade? She is a Nigerian footballer. When is Rasheedat Ajibade's birthday? The Nigerian footballer celebrates her birthday on the 8 of December every year. How old is Rasheedat Ajibade? As of August 2022, the footballer is 22 years. She was born on 8 December 1999. What does Rasheedat Ajibade do? She is a young talented footballer who is currently signed with Atletico Madrid. What is Rasheedat Ajibade's net worth? She is alleged to be worth $4 million as of 2022. Who is Rasheedat Ajibade's boyfriend? The football player is secretive about her personal life; thus, it is hard to know about her relationship status. How tall is Rasheedat Ajibade? Ajibade is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres and weighs 116 pounds or 53 kilograms.

Young and gifted football player Rasheedat Ajibade is excelling in her work. She works very hard and is eager to help out younger people who are passionate about football.

