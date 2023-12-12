President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recognised the achievements of Victim Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Nnadozie Chiamaka

Tinubu thanked them for making Nigeria proud at the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards

He described their achievement as inspirational for winning the highest individual and team awards

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the award-winning of Victim Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Nnadozie Chiamaka for making Nigeria proud at the CAF 2023 Awards.

The President described their exploit at the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards as inspirational.

This was contained in a tweet shared on the Presidency X page (formerly known as Twitter) @NGRPresident

Oshoala won the African Player of the Year – Women category for the sixth time while Osimhen won the African Footballer of the Year 2023.

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Nnadozie was named the African Goalkeeper of the Year 2023 – Female category.

The female national football team, the Super Falcons won the National Team of the Year 2023 – Female.

Tinubu congratulated the award-winning recipients for winning the highest individual and team awards at the CAF 2023 Awards.

Asisat Oshoala’s biography

Oshoala, striker for Spanish Liga F club FC Barcelona is best known for her goal-scoring ability.

She has had plenty of success so far in her career.

Asisat Oshoala is a gifted footballer who has been named African Women's Player of the Year six times. Her exceptional success earned her a place in the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list in 2020.

