The emergence of President Bola Tinubu as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 poll has been explained.

A chieftain of the ruling party, Saliu Lukman, said President Tinubu's antecedents informed the party's decision.

He urged all party stakeholders to gather around the President to ensure his administration succeeds and clear critics' doubts

FCT, Abuja - Dr Salihu Lukman, the former Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has shed light on the reasons behind the easy emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections.

In an article titled "Why Political Parties in Nigeria Should be Reformed," Lukman emphasised that Tinubu's track record as a true democrat gave him a distinct advantage over his competitors during the party's presidential primary in Abuja.

Despite accusing President Tinubu of distancing himself from the party's founding figures, Lukman remained committed to advocating for good governance and political party reform.

Lukman announced his intention to promote these ideals through the public presentation of his book, "APC and Transition Politics," scheduled for December 19 at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja.

He clarified that the book encourages accountability and responsiveness to citizens' needs from elected governments and leaders.

Lukman reaffirms loyalty to Tinubu's government

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:

“Here we are as a party, just coming out of election and very lucky to have President Bola Ahmed as the leader of the party, who was part of the pro-democracy struggle to bring an end to military rule in the country in 1999.

“We are not and we will never abandon the campaign for democracy in Nigeria. Whatever is responsible for the current orientation can be surmounted and should be conquered. We will not degrade ourselves to becoming antagonists of our party and President Asiwaju Tinubu.”

Lukman expressed confidence in the APC's potential to harness capable leaders who can spearhead reform processes, ultimately restoring the party to its original vision as a progressive political entity.

He said:

"We must work hard and make all the necessary sacrifices to ensure that both President Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC succeed in moving Nigerian democracy forward.”

VP Shettima, Akande, Govs to attend Lukman's book launch

Meanwhile, the upcoming historic book launch of the APC chieftain would have the presence of Chief Bisi Akande, the founding chairman of the APC, who will be the event's chair.

The event will also have the presence of special guests like Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC national chairman Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former APC national chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Senator Adams Oshiomhole and APC presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others are former APC presidential aspirants Dr Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani and all serving APC governors.

APC crisis: Lukman, Akande, and Oshiomhole in epic meeting for reform

Similarly, Lukman, the former vice chairman of the northwest chapter of the APC, has highlighted reforms for the party.

This is contained in the new book ‘APC and Transition Politics’, which has received wide reception and reviews.

Former chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande and Senator Adams Oshiomhole both endorsed the masterpiece.

