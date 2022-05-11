Arthur Nzeribe's bio: the life and death of the Nigerian politician

Arthur Nzeribe was a well-known Nigerian politician who served in the Imo State Senate. He was first elected in 1983 for a three-month term and then re-elected in 1999 for an eight-year term. He was also a successful businessman in Nigeria, with multimillion-dollar investments.

A photo of the Nigerian politician. Photo: @igbodiuso

Source: Facebook

Arthur Nzeribe was a great and straightforward man who dedicated his life to serving his country. He was a champion of peace and a cultural icon, leaving behind a number of political and personal legacies.

Profile summary

Real name: Francis Arthur Nzeribe

Francis Arthur Nzeribe Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2 November 1938

2 November 1938 Date of death: 8 May 2022

8 May 2022 Age: 83 years old (at the time of his death)

83 years old (at the time of his death) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Oguta, Imo State, Nigeria

Oguta, Imo State, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Oyimba Nzeribe

Oyimba Nzeribe Marital status : Married

: Married Wife : Joan Osula

: Joan Osula Children : 2

: 2 Grandfather: Akpati Nzeribe

Akpati Nzeribe Education : Chesterfield College, Bishop Shanahan College Orlu, Holy Ghost College, Portsmouth College of Technology UK

: Chesterfield College, Bishop Shanahan College Orlu, Holy Ghost College, Portsmouth College of Technology UK Profession: Politician, businessman

Politician, businessman Net worth: $1.5 billion

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Arthur Nzeribe's bio

The politician was born in the Nigerian town of Oguta in Imo state. Arthur Nzeribe's family includes well-known figures who have held high government positions.

His grandfather, Akpati Nzeribe, held various traditional titles and his father, Oyimba Nzeribe, was a lawyer and former state council.

A photo of the late Nigerian businessman. Photo: @senatorogbajosephobinna

Source: Facebook

His mother died when he was in primary school, and his father was studying law in the United Kingdom. He has eight siblings, according to The Guardian. Mr Justinian Nzeribe is the only survivor sibling.

When was Arthur Nzeribe born?

The businessman was born on 2 November 1938. Arthur Nzeribe's age at the time of his death was 83 years old.

Educational background

Following the death of his mother, the politician was taken over by Catholic priests who were involved in his education. He attended Bishop Shanahan College in Orlu and Holy Ghost College in Owerri.

He moved to Lagos in 1957 to work as an engineering cadet for the Nigerian Port Authority, and the NPA awarded him a scholarship to study Marine Engineering a year later. He went to Portsmouth College of Technology before transferring to Chesterfield College of Technology.

Career

Arthur began his career in the United Kingdom, selling life insurance to black immigrants. He later returned to his native country and began working for Shell. He enlisted in the Air Force as a cadet the same year and served for several months. He went on to work at the Gulf Oil facility later.

He later moved to London, where he founded the Jeafan firm. The Ghana High Commission and other African diplomatic missions in London worked with this public relations firm.

He interacted with a variety of people through his firm, including Kwame Nkrumah. He had a good relationship with the Ghanaian government, but when Nkrumah was deposed in 1966, he lost power. Instead of losing hope, he developed a working relationship with the council's head, Joseph Arthur Ankrah, but Nzeribe's influence in Ghana waned when Ankrah stepped down in April 1969.

Founding member of Fanz Organization Arthur Nzeribe. Photo: @imolites

Source: Twitter

Arthur founded the Fanz Organization in London in 1969, specialising in heavy construction, arms, oil brokerage, publishing, and property investment, with a strong presence in the Middle East and Gulf states. The organization had a £70 million annual trading turnover by 1979.

On 10 June 1993, he attempted to halt the election by relying on a court order obtained by his group, Association for Better Nigeria, from late Justice Bassey Ikpeme of the Abuja High Court in a midnight ruling. ABN had a reputation for being pro-Babangida.

In 1999, Arthur was elected as a Senator for the Imo Orlu constituency, and he was re-elected in 2003. Senator Nzeribe was suspended indefinitely by Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim in November 2002, following an allegation of an N22 million fraud. Nzeribe was rumoured to be considering impeachment proceedings against Anyim.

In December 2007, he ran for a Senate seat but was defeated by Osita Izunaso in the PDP primaries. In August 2007, he was elected to the PDP's Board of Trustees.

He was a businessman with multimillion-dollar investments in Nigeria in addition to his political career. He was also a writer, and his works include:

Nigeria I believe: a manifesto for the Third Republic

Nigeria, another hope betrayed: the second coming of the Nigerian military

Nigeria: seven years after Shehu Shagari

Nigeria: the turning point: a charter for stability

What is the net worth of Arthur Nzeribe?

The late Arthur in a function. Photo: @dositanigltd

Source: Facebook

During his time, Arthur was one of the most powerful and wealthy politicians in Africa. He reportedly purchased his first Rolls Royce vehicle at the age of 23 in 1961. He is estimated to be worth over 1.5 billion dollars, according to Browse.Ng. This information has not been independently verified.

Where is Arthur Nzeribe's mansion located?

In his home country of Oguta, the politician has constructed a multi-mansion estate known as Heaven of Peace.

Who is Arthur Nzeribe's wife?

He married Joan Edugie Osula and they have two children together. Adanna Nzeribe is the name of one of his children. Chima Anyaso, an oil and gas entrepreneur, is her husband.

It is not clear if Joan is his first or second wife, however, it's known that his second wife is the sister of Hajia Asabe Yar’Adua, wife to the late General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, who was President Umaru Yar'Adua's brother. As for Arthur Nzeribe's sons, not much is known about them.

Where is Arthur Nzeribe now?

The Nigerian multi-billionaire died on 8 May 2022. His family has requested that their privacy be respected. As a result, there is no information about the cause of his death.

Quick facts about Arthur Nzeribe

Who is Arthur Nzeribe? He was a Nigerian politician and businessman. What is the net worth of Arthur Nzeribe? He is allegedly worth $1.5 billion. How old is Arthur Nzeribe? At the time of his death, he was 83 years old. Is Arthur Nzeribe dead? Yes, he died on 8th May 2022. Who is Arthur Nzeribe's daughter? One of his known daughters is named Adanna. How tall was Arthur Nzeribe? The Nigerian politician stood at 167 centimetres or 5 feet 6 inches tall. His body weight was 70 kilogrammes or 154 pounds.

Arthur Nzeribe was a Nigerian politician and businessman who served in the Nigerian government for a long time. He passed away at the age of 83.

READ ALSO: Isbae U’s biography: age, real name, family, wife, net worth

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Isbae U. He is a comedian, actor, and social media influencer from Nigeria. He became famous after appearing in Mr. Macaroni's comedy video. He is also known for being the son of Kamal Adebayo, a well-known Nollywood actor.

Isbae U is a musician as well as an online content creator, as many people are aware. In the year 2020, he released his first single. He also has a sizable following on Instagram, where he posts the majority of his hilarious videos. Take a look at his biography to learn more about him.

Source: Legit.ng