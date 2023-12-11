Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Leadership newspaper on Monday, December 11, announced winners of its 2023 annual awards.

Legit.ng reports that the award is one of the most prestigious and sought-after prizes in the national calendar.

President Bola Tinubu, the 16th and current Nigerian leader, scooped the Person of the Year 2023 prize.

The paper announced:

“For a can-do spirit that has marked him out as a quintessential politician, for bracing monumental odds to emerge as the candidate of his party, the APC, and winning the 2023 presidential election; and for a raft of difficult but necessary decisions to reposition the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Person of the Year 2023."

