Kaduna State University courses and fees in 2024/2025, cut-off mark and requirements
Kaduna State University (KASU) is a public university in Kaduna State, Nigeria. It was established in 2004 to cater to the tertiary needs of Kaduna state and its environs. The university has grown into a fully-fledged university offering many courses. Here is a comprehensive guide on Kaduna State University courses, cut-off mark requirements, and fees.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Kaduna State University courses and fees in 2024/2025
- Kaduna State University courses
- Kaduna State University fees
- Kaduna State University courses and their cut-off mark
- Kaduna State University courses and requirements
- What is the duration of the courses offered at KASU?
- What is the cut-off mark for Kaduna State University?
- How much is the school fee for Kaduna State University?
- Is Kaduna State University offering nursing?
- How many departments are there at Kaduna State University?
Kaduna State University (KASU) is one of the famous degree-awarding institutions in Nigeria. The university has a wide range of education programs in various fields. If you are looking to pursue a degree, KASU has you covered. Here is a look at KASU courses and their requirements.
Kaduna State University courses and fees in 2024/2025
KASU is an institution of higher learning that admits hundreds of students each year due to the availability of various courses. The fees are reasonable, and the application process is straightforward. If you are a student looking for quality courses, here is everything about Kaduna State University courses and fees in 2024/2025.
Kaduna State University courses
KASU courses are categorised into nine faculties in one school. Here is a breakdown of Kaduna State University postgraduate courses offered in the 2024/2025 academic year.
Faculty of Arts
The faculty of Arts and KASU was established in 2005. Below is a list of art courses at KASU.
- Arabic
- Christian Religious Studies
- English and Drama
- French
- History
- Islamic Studies
- Nigerian Languages and Linguistics
- Theatre Arts
Faculty of Agriculture
This faculty was established in 2012, and its main focus is agricultural sciences. Here are the courses offered under this faculty.
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Animal Science
- Crop Production
- Fisheries
- Forestry and Wildlife Management
- Soil Science
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
The faculty was started in 2012. It specialises in environmental design and management. This is a list of courses offered in the KASU Kafanchan campus under this faculty.
- Architecture
- Building
- Environmental Management
- Estate Management
- Quantity Surveying
- Urban and Regional Planning
Faculty of Education
Education is at the heart of Kaduna State, and the university offers many options. The faculty is relatively new, as it was established in 2019. Here is a list of university courses offered by the faculty of education.
- Education and Arabic
- Education and Biology
- Education and Chemistry
- Education and Christian Religious Studies
- Education and Economics
- Education and English Language
- Education and French
- Education and Geography
- Education and Hausa
- Education and History
- Education and Islamic Studies
- Education and Mathematics
- Education and Physics
- Education and Political Science
Faculty of Medicine
The faculty of medicine was established in 2008 under the College of Medicine. Its main aim is to equip medical professionals with high skills for the country's benefit. Here are the medical courses offered at Kaduna State University for 2024/2025.
- Anatomy
- Biochemistry
- Community Medicine
- Haematology and Blood Transfusion
- Human Physiology
- Medical Microbiology and Parasitology
- Medicine and Surgery
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Nursing Science
- Pathology and Forensic Medicine
- Pharmacology and Therapeutics
- Physiotherapy
- Radiography
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences was established in 2012, and it has only one department, the Pharmacy department.
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science was established in 2005. It is a hub where students can do scientific experiments and innovation. The following are the science courses in Kaduna State University:
- Biochemistry
- Biological Sciences
- Biotechnology
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Geography
- Geology
- Geophysics
- Industrial Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Statistics
Faculty of Social and Management Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences was founded in 2005 as a fortress for social studies and communication. The faculty has the following courses.
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Criminology and Security Studies
- Economics
- Education and Economics
- International Studies and Diplomacy
- International Relations & Diplomacy
- Marketing
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Procurement Management
- Sociology
Faculty of Law
The faculty of Law was established to train law students to practice Law in all its multifaceted aspects. Here are the six faculty departments on the Kaduna campus.
- Law
- Civil Law
- Commercial Law
- International Law and Jurisprudence
- Private Law
- Public Law
School of Continuing Education
There are five departments under this faculty. Below are the courses offered by this faculty.
- Business Administration
- Criminology
- Economics
- Industrial Relations
- Public Administration
Kaduna State University fees
The updated Kaduna State University courses and its fees range between ₦27,000 and ₦46,000. This fee structure is for both returning and new students. Students should check their respective courses and fees on KASA's website. Fees are also paid on the university's online portal.
Kaduna State University courses and their cut-off mark
Kaduna State University (KASU) released the university courses and the general cut-off mark for 2024/2025. Here is a breakdown of the cut-off marks available for all courses required to join KASU.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Allied Health Sciences
|210
|Arts
|180
|Agriculture
|180
|Education
|180
|Environmental Sciences
|180
|Business Administration
|180
|Biochemistry
|180
|Computer Science and Microbiology
|180
|Social Sciences
|180
|Economics and Sociology
|180
|Medicine
|210
|Pharmaceutical Sciences
|210
Kaduna State University courses and requirements
Kaduna State University admits students every year. The admission process is competitive, and exceeding the minimum requirements is advisable. This will give them a higher chance of being absorbed into the learning institution. Below are the minimum requirements to get accepted into KASU for the undergraduate program.
- A candidate must have 5 credit passes in SSCE/NECO, including English and mathematics.
- Candidates must sit for the UTME exam and meet the cutoff mark.
- Acceptable UTME subject combinations are needed for the program of choice.
- Potential students must meet the departmental cutoff mark for their program choice after the post-UTME exam.
- Must be between 16-35 years.
What is the duration of the courses offered at KASU?
Most of the courses at KASU vary according to the level and mode of study. Based on course and faculty, undergraduate degree courses take 4 to 6 years to complete. Postgraduate degrees take 1 to 4 years, depending on the course and mode of study.
What is the cut-off mark for Kaduna State University?
The cut-off mark for most 2024/2025 cohort courses is 180 for degree programs. A few others have a cut mark of 210, primarily in science and medicine.
How much is the school fee for Kaduna State University?
The updated school fees for the academic session 2024/2025 at KASU are between ₦27,000 to ₦46,000 for all students.
Is Kaduna State University offering nursing?
Yes, Kaduna State University offers a Bachelor's degree in Nursing Science.
How many departments are there at Kaduna State University?
Kaduna State University has 16 faculties. The faculties are divided into departments totalling over 70 departments.
Kaduna State University courses fall under seven faculties. The institution announces its fees for 2024/2025, which range from ₦27,000 to ₦46,000 for all students. The minimum cut of marks for all courses is 180, apart from a few, which is 210.
