LASUSTECH portal: login, registration, admission (2024)

In today's world, more learners are accessing education via online platforms. The increasing demand for online and distance learning is due to its flexibility and cheaper cost. Lagos State University of Science and Technology, a renowned university in Nigeria, has created the LASUSTECH portal to facilitate online learning. The portal can be accessed by potential, new, and ongoing students and staff members.

Students in the library reading. Photo: pexels.com, @Yaroslav Shuraev, @cottonbro studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Student portals offer a reliable means of communication, teaching, and training between learning institutions and their students. A well-developed and managed portal is user-friendly and allows learners to access and perform various academic functions. This can be done on computers or even mobile phones, regardless of one's location, as in the case of the LASUSTECH portal.

Overview of the LASUSTECH portal

Lagos State University of Science and Technology is an institution of higher learning owned by the Nigerian government and located in Ikorodu in Lagos State. The institution was formerly known as Lagos State College of Science and Technology (LACOSTECH) and later changed to Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

In 2022, the former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Olusola Babajide Sanwo-Olu, converted it into a University of Science and Technology. Below is a list of the available colleges:

College of Agriculture

College of Engineering

College of Environmental Design and Technology

College of Basic Sciences

College of Applied Social Sciences

Following the increased demand for online and distance learning, the university launched its student portal. Students can access information about various courses through the portal.

Uses of the LASUSTECH portal

The portal is used for various purposes, as listed below.

Processing admissions by the administration

Registration of full and part-time students

Finding and updating student profiles

Registering for semester courses online

Checking LASUSTECH news and announcements

Checking school fees details and the appropriate payment options

Viewing learners' progress marks and scores

Changing students' contact information

How do you log in to your LASUSTECH portal?

You can access the portal by visiting the official university website. You can do this using a computer or a smartphone.

Under the "Students" tab, you can click "Applicants" if you are a prospective student or "Students Portal" if you are an ongoing student.

How can you apply for LASUSTECH admission?

LASUSTECH login portal. Photo: admission.lasustech.edu.ng

Source: UGC

To get admission, you have to apply through the LASUSTECH admission portal. Before you access the application form, you will create your profile and pay an application fee. Follow the steps below to apply.

Open your browser and go to the application portal. Click on "Apply Now" and proceed to fill out the application form. Enter the required details. These include your name, phone number, email address, username and password. Your account will have been created successfully. A confirmation email will be sent to your email. Check it out, and then proceed as directed. You will be required to log in again to the portal to complete your application. To log in, enter your LASUSTECH portal login details to access the platform, that is, the username and password you used to create the profile. Proceed with the application process. Click "Pay" to pay the application fee, then click "Continue". Fill out the form, ensuring you enter the correct details, and click "Continue". Download your filled application form for printing if you need a copy. Click "Submit" to finish the process.

If you have a matric number, you can also use it to access the LASUSTECH post-UTME portal. The matric number is given to those who have registered for their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Note: The Post UTME/DE application fee is ₦2,000. All applications are currently closed.

How do I check my admission status for LASUSTECH?

Student's login portal. Photo: students.lasustech.edu.ng

Source: UGC

The LASUSTECH admission status checking portal is the same one you applied to. Therefore, to check your status, follow these simple steps.

Visit the university's website. Click on the "Students" tab, then click "Applicants". Enter your username and password to log in. Once you are logged in, you can check your admission status.

What are the requirements for LASUSTECH admission?

Admission to LASUSTECH is open to everyone, regardless of race, tribe, religion, sex, or political leanings. For admission to 100-Level through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), candidates should:

Obtain at least five (5) credit passes at the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) or equivalent in relevant subjects, including the English Language in not more than two sittings;

Score a minimum of points in UTME specified by the University to JAMB.

Pass the Post-UTME organised by the University.

LASUSTECH student portal

The online student portal option is for ongoing learners who have already been admitted to the university for various courses. It enables one to perform or access the following academic functions.

Knowing the school fees owed and the mode of payment.

Course registration.

Knowing the opening and closing dates.

Transcripts retrieval.

Viewing the academic calendar.

Finding out the extra credit hours.

Deferment of admission.

How do to pay your school fees on the LASUSTECH portal?

To make an online fee payment, log into your student portal and check your fee balance. Once you know the amount, have your ATM card details within reach. Follow the steps below to complete the process.

Access the institution's student portal and log in. Click on the "Payment" tab. Generate your fee statement and cross-check your invoice to ensure that it is accurate. Click on "Pay Now". Enter your card details, confirm they are accurate, and then click "Pay". A payment confirmation page will pop up. Ensure you download and print it.

Online registration of courses

You can also register for courses online by following the steps below.

Log in to the student portal. Go to the "Course Registration" tab. Select the session and semester. On the registration page that pops up, select the different courses as you should. Confirm you have chosen the correct ones. Click "Submit" once you are done.

How to check your exam results online

You can also check your test and examination scores through the LASUSTECH student portal. Here is how to go about it:

On the student portal, enter the required credentials to log in. Click on the "Results" tab. Select the session and semester and then submit. The results will be displayed on the page that pops up.

LASUSTECH portal. Photo: lasustech.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Contact information

If you need to contact the institution, use the details below.

Email address: info@lasustech.edu.ng

info@lasustech.edu.ng Phone numbers: +234803 3970027

+234803 3970027 Physical address: KM 4 Itokin Road, Ikorodu Lagos, Nigeria

Is the LASUSTECH admission list out for 2024?

LASUSTECH has released its admission list for the 2023/2024 academic session. The candidate who applied for their undergraduate programmes should verify their admission status.

Is LASUSTECH and LASPOTECH the same?

LASUSTECH and LASPOTECH refer to the same university. In 1986, Lagos State College of Science and Technology (LACOSTEC) was renamed Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH). Then later, in 2022, it was converted to Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH).

Is LASUSTECH a university or polytechnic?

Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) was converted into the University of Science and Technology in 2022 after the former Governor of Lagos State signed the new bill into law.

Is LASPOTECH a university now?

LASPOTECH is currently known as the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH). The NUC allowed the university to offer 38 academic programs in 5 colleges.

The LASUSTECH portal was created to help prospective and ongoing students of Lagos State University of Science and Technology access the institution's services. It has provided easy access to academic functions, reducing congestion at the institution's offices.

Legit.ng recently published information on how to use the NOUN portal. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is an institution that has rolled out many long-distance and online learning programmes.

These programmes are accessible via the NOUN portal. It is a user-friendly platform that allows any potential, new, or enrolled student to access quality education. You can use the portal to apply, register, and get admitted to the institution.

Source: Legit.ng