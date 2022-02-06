CassieeMua’s biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity, career

Who is CassieeMUA? She is an American-based Instagram star, YouTuber, and social media influencer who rose to stardom following the short makeup tutorials she often uploads on social media platforms.

The social media influencer posing for a photo in blue jeans. Photo: @cassieemua

Source: Instagram

What is CassieeMUA's real name? The beauty guru has not revealed this information yet. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Name: Cassiee MUA

Cassiee MUA Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12 February 1990

12 February 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Hawaii, United States of America

Hawaii, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 147

147 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-71-106

: 86-71-106 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Eldon

Eldon Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Net worth: $34,000

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

CassieeMUA's biography

The social media sensation was born in Hawaii, United States of America.

What is CassieeMUA's ethnicity?

Is CassieeMUA Mexican? No. The social media influencer is an American national of a mixed ethnic background. She is of Chinese and British ethnicity.

The Instagram star taking a selfie. Photo: @cassieemua

Source: Instagram

How old is CassieeMUA?

The Instagram star was born on 12 February 1990. Therefore, as of 2022, CassieeMUA's age is 32 years old. The YouTuber's zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How did CassieeMUA get famous?

She started on Instagram with her then account, sassyxcassiee, and later created her makeup-based account in 2014. She later began a self-titled YouTube channel where she posts similar content to what she uploads on her Instagram feed.

She has garnered a significant following on social media platforms, with over 456k followers on Instagram and 326k subscribers on YouTube. She is also on TikTok with over 137k followers and Twitter with more than 154k followers.

Personal life

The makeup guru is married to Eldon. The couple met in high school and has been together for 13 years now. The YouTuber uploaded a video of their special day, The Best Day of My Life.

Together with her husband, she runs a YouTube channel The Hapa Fam, where they post a lot of food-related content (recipes, mukbangs, taste tests).

The social media influencer posing for a photo with her husband Eldon. Photo: @cassieemua

Source: Instagram

Where does CassieeMUA live?

She lives with her husband, Eldon, in Los Angeles, California, US. The couple recently bought a house, and Cassiee uploaded a house tour video on her YouTuber channel.

How much is CassieeMUA's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the social media star is worth. However, according to Statsmash, she has an alleged net worth of $34,000.

How tall is Cassiee?

CassieeMUA's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 cm, her weight is 147 pounds or 58 kg. Her measurements are 34-28-40 inches or 86-71-106 centimetres.

CassieeMUA is a social media influencer who started out primarily as a make up artist, but has since moved on to other genres. Nowadays, fans can enjoy travel vlogs, cooking videos, tattoo vlogs and more.

READ ALSO: Kacey Dirksen's biography: age, net worth, college, career

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Kacey Dirksen. She is an American-based social media influencer, entrepreneur, YouTuber, and Instagram star.

Kacey often creates pranks, challenges, and fashion hauls videos. As a result, she boasts a massive following across various social media platforms. Who is Dirksen when the cameras are off? Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng