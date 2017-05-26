The University of Benin cut off mark for JAMB 2022/2023

The University of Benin (commonly known as UNIBEN) is a Nigerian public research university located in Benin City, Edo State. The institution was founded in 1970 and is among those owned and operated by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Like other universities, UNIBEN has an admission criterion based on several factors. One of these is the University of Benin cut off mark, designed to decide who gets admitted into the institution.

UNIBEN's logo.



The cut-off mark is primarily based on students’ performance in particular examinations. Those above the cut off mark are typically given preference over those who have met the exact mark.

What is the University of Benin cut off mark for 2022/2023?

There are three cut-off marks a prospective student must meet to get admitted to UNIBEN. These are the post-UTME eligibility score, the JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) cut off mark, and the UNIBEN departmental cut off mark.

UNIBEN JAMB cut off mark

This is the minimum JAMB score required of any candidate who wishes to gain admission to UNIBEN. Is UNIBEN accepting 180 in JAMB? In 2022/2023, the university is accepting candidates who scored 200 and above in their JAMB UTME.

University of Benin departmental cut off mark

This is the second minimum score that determines whether a student is admitted to UNIBEN. The mark is purely based on the department and specific course chosen by a student. The departmental cut off mark is not static but is influenced by several factors.

The candidates’ general performance

The general performance of candidates aspiring to pursue a particular course in a given year plays a great role in determining the departmental cut off point. When the performance is good, the cut off mark is high. The final mark is derived from two figures.

NABTEB/NECO/WAEC grade points from the subjects relevant to the course.

An average of the post-UTME score and the JAMB score

Admission quota

Every department at UNIBEN has an admission quota allocated by the NUC (Nigerian University Commission). For example, if the admission quota for Banking and Finance is 50 students, that department will not accept additional students for admission regardless of their score.

In such a case, the department will admit students on merit, starting with the best candidate upto the point where the quota is exhausted.

Catchment area

Just like every other federal university in Nigeria, UNIBEN favours candidates who come from the institution’s catchment area. Currently, there are five states listed under UNIBEN’s catchment area. This means that students from these states will be given preference over those from outside the states.

The five states are Edo State, Akwa-Ibom State, Bayelsa State, Delta State, and Rivers State.

What is the UNIBEN cut off mark for 2022-2023?

An empty lecture hall.



Here is a look at the University of Benin cut off mark for Medicine and Surgery and every other course offered at the institution.

Adult Education, Professional Economics, and Statistics: 200

Adult Education, Professional English, and Literature: 200

Adult Education and Professional Geography: 200

Adult Education, Professional Political Science, and Public Administration: 200

B. A (Linguistics): 200

B.A (Linguistics and Edo Language): 200

B.A. (Ed) English and Literature: 200

B.A. (Ed) Fine and Applied Arts: 200

B.A. (Ed) French: 200

B.A. (Ed) History: 200

B.A. (Ed) Religious Studies: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Human Kinetics: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Library Information Science: 200

B.Sc. Entrepreneurship: 200

B.Sc. Plant Biology and Biotechnology: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Adult Education Professional: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Agriculture Education: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Biology: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Business Education: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Chemistry: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Computer Education: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Educational Management (Economics): 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Educational Management (Political Science): 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Environmental Education: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Geography: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Health Education: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Home Economics Education: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Industrial Technical Education: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Mathematics: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Physical Education: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Physics: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Political Science: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Social Studies: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Early Childhood Education: 200

B.Sc. Actuarial Science: 200

B.Sc. Anatomy: 200

B.Sc. Architecture: 200

B.Sc. Estate Management: 200

B.Sc. Industrial Relations and Personnel Management: 200

B.Sc. Insurance: 200

B.Sc. Marketing: 200

B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry: 200

B.Sc. Nursing Sciences: 215

B.Sc. Physiology: 200

B.Sc. Physiotherapy: 220

B.Sc. Quantity Surveying: 200

B.Sc. Social Work: 200

B.Sc. Surveying and Geo-Informatics: 200

B.Sc. (Ed) Economics and Statistics: 200

Bachelor Of Agriculture (Agricultural Economics): 200

Bachelor Of Agriculture (Animal Science): 200

Bachelor Of Agriculture (Crop Science): 200

Bachelor Of Agriculture (Fisheries): 200

Bachelor Of Agriculture (Soil Science): 200

Bachelor Of Arts (English and Literature): 200

Bachelor Of Arts (Fine and Applied Arts): 200

Bachelor Of Arts (History): 200

Bachelor Of Arts (Inter. Studies): 205

Bachelor Of Arts (Mass Communication): 210

Bachelor Of Arts (Philosophy): 200

Bachelor Of Arts (Religious Studies): 200

Bachelor Of Arts (Theater Arts): 200

Bachelor Of Arts Foreign Languages: 200

Bachelor Of Dental Surgery: 200

Bachelor Of Engineering (Chemical): 215

Bachelor Of Engineering (Civil): 210

Bachelor Of Engineering (Computer): 210

Bachelor Of Engineering (Electrical/Electronics): 215

Bachelor Of Engineering (Mechanical): 220

Bachelor Of Engineering (Petroleum): 200

Bachelor Of Engineering (Production): 200

Bachelor Of Engineering (Structural): 200

Bachelor Of Forestry and Wildlife: 200

Bachelor Of Laws: 205

Bachelor Of Medicine and Surgery: 220

Bachelor Of Science (Accounting): 220

Bachelor Of Science (Biochemistry): 210

Bachelor Of Science (Business Administration): 220

Bachelor Of Science (Chemistry): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Computer Science): 210

Bachelor Of Science (Economics and Statistics): 210

Bachelor Of Science (Environment): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Geography and Regional Planning): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Geology): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Industrial Chemistry): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Industrial Mathematics): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Industrial Physics): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Mathematics and Economics): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Mathematics): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Microbiology): 210

Bachelor Of Science (Physics): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Political Science and Public Administration): 205

Bachelor Of Science (Public Administration): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Pure and Applied Mathematics): 200

Bachelor Of Science (Sociology and Anthropology): 200

Bachelor Of Science in Animal and Environmental Biology: 200

Bachelor Of Science Lab Technology: 200

Bachelor Of Science, Banking & Finance: 210

Medical Laboratory Science: 200

UNIBEN Post-UTME eligibility

A chemist working on formulae.



Post-UTME stands for Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. It is a written exam taken by JAMB applicants before university admission but after the UTME.

What is the post-UTME cut off mark for the University of Benin? Here is a look at the cut-off points for courses under the different faculties at UNIBEN.

Faculty of Life Sciences/Physical Science

There are ten courses under the Faculty of Life Sciences/Physical Science. Here is a look at the courses and their post-UTME cut off points.

Animal and Environmental Biology: 50

Biochemistry: 50

Botany: 50

Chemistry: 55

Geology: 55

Industrial Chemistry: 55

Mathematics: 50

Microbiology: 60

Physics: 50

Science Laboratory Technology: 55

Faculty of Agriculture

There are seven agriculture-related courses under this faculty.

Soil science: 50

Forestry and wildlife: 50

Fisheries: 50

Crop Science: 50

Animal science: 50

Agricultural Extension: 55

Agricultural Economics: 55

Faculty of Art

The Faculty of Art offers nine courses, with varying post-UTME cut off marks.

Theatre Art: 50

Religious studies: 50

Philosophy: 50

Mass communication: 60

Linguistics: 50

History and International Studies: 50

French: 50

Fine and Applied Arts: 55

English and Literature Studies: 60

College of Medical Sciences

The College of Medical Sciences offers six medical-related courses. These ones have relatively higher post-UTME eligibility scores.

Physiology: 60

Pharmacology: 60

Nursing: 60

Medicine and Surgery: 70

Medical Biochemistry: 60

Anatomy: 60

Faculty of Education

Here is a look at the courses and post-UTME cut off scores under the university’s Faculty of Education.

Business Education: 50

Computer Education: 50

Economics Education: 50

English Education: 50

ESAM: 50

Library and Information Science: 50

Political Science Education: 50

Social Science Education (Social Studies): 50

Faculty of Law

There is only one course under this faculty with a post-UTME cut off mark of 70 points.

Faculty of Management Sciences

A student writing on paper. Photo: pexels.com, @Tony Schnagl

Source: UGC

Here are the three courses under this faculty and their respective cut off points.

Accountancy and Business Administration: 55

Banking and Finance: 55

Insurance: 50

Faculty of Pharmacy

The post-UTME University of Benin cut off mark for Pharmacy is 65 points.

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences offers six courses. Here are 2022/2023 cut off points for the post-UTME exam.

Business Administration: 55

Economics: 55

Geography and Regional Planning: 50

Political Science: 55

Sociology: 50

Social Works: 50

Post-UTME eligibility

Here are additional post-UTME eligibility requirements.

Prospective students must have scored 200 or above in their JAMB exams.

One must have chosen UNIBEN as their first-choice university when registering for the UTME.

One must have a minimum of 5 ‘O’ level credit passes at NECO, SSCE, WASCE, or GCE.

One must be at least 16 years old.

The University of Benin cut off mark often changes slightly from year to year depending on factors described in this guide. It is essential to understand the JAMB, Post-UTME, and departmental cut off points for admission into UNIBEN.

