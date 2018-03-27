Universities offering Criminology in Nigeria in 2022 (and entry requirements)

Universities offering Criminology in Nigeria are among the best in Africa. Since Criminology studies are not popular on the continent, people usually compete to get into the few top tertiary institutions that have this course. Hence, Nigeria's best Criminology universities usually receive hundreds of thousands of applications across Africa.

Criminology is a scientific study of crime. It is an interdisciplinary field in both behavioral sciences and social sciences. This includes the study of the causes of crime, how to prevent crime, and the study of law enforcement and the criminal justice system. The article focuses on requirements for admission to these universities offering Criminology in Nigeria:

University of Jos (UNIJOS) Federal University, Duste (FUD) Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Kaduna State University (KASU) Bayero University, Kano (BUK) Lead City University, Ibadan (LCU) Chrisland University, Owode National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Western Delta University, Oghara (WDU)

A criminology degree opens doors for careers like Loss Prevention Officer, Private Investigator, Jury Consultant, Probation Officer, Correctional Officer, Criminology Professor, Forensic Scientist, Clinical Social Worker, Lawyer, Police Detective, Criminal Profiler, etc.

List of universities offering Criminology in Nigeria

Most degree-awarding universities in Nigeria do not offer Criminology programmes. Therefore, know schools that have this course and apply in time to increase your chances of getting admitted.

1. University of Jos (UNIJOS)

The University of Jos is Africa's center of academic excellence. It started as a Campus of the University of Ibadan in November 1971 and admitted its first pre-degree students in January 1972. Here are the requirements for studying Criminology & Security Studies degree at this school:

A minimum of 5 credits in Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE/GCE), a maximum of two (2) sittings for Ordinary Level Credits.

Degree (First Class/Second Class Upper) in related fields.

Direct entry candidates should buy UNIJOS' Direct Entry form through JAMB or the UNIJOS Portal.

A minimum of Merit Pass in the National Certificate of Education (NCE), National Diploma (ND), and other Advanced Level Certificates.

Meet other qualifications acceptable to the Senate of the University.

Satisfy the Faculty/Departmental entry requirements.

2. Federal University, Duste (FUD)

The Federal University Duste was established on February 9, 2011. The school is among the best BSc and Msc criminology in Nigerian universities. FUD attracts a diverse student body of local and international scholars because it cultivates learning, develops knowledge, and fosters the free exchange of ideas.

This institution offers marketable programmes, including BSc. Criminology & Security Studies. Two vital admission requirements for those planning to pursue this degree at FUD are:

At least 5 credit passes in your O'Level result (WAEC and NECO), including English and Mathematics.

At least a score of 200 and above in your JAMB result.

3. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti equips students with innovation skills for a positive national transformation. The school has 11 faculties, each having multiple courses.

One of this school's most marketable courses is BSc. Criminology & Security Studies. FUOYE requirements for this degree programme include:

You must have reached 16 years by October 31 of the year of admission.

Have at least 5 credit passes in your O'Level result (WAEC/NABTEB or NECO), including English and Mathematics (not more than two sittings).

Meet FUOYE's Criminology Cut-off Mark.

Choose the correct JAMB Subject Combination.

Have a good JAMB, WAEC, and Post UTME Score.

4. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

The University of Ilorin was one of the seven institutions of higher learning established by a decree of the federal military government in August 1975.

The school pioneers academic excellence and stability for Nigeria. It has six colleges, and nine faculties. Entry requirements for Criminology & Security Studies in UNILORIN are:

You must be 16 years old by October 31 of the year of admission.

You need at least 5 credit passes in your O'Level result (WAEC and NECO), including English and Mathematics (not more than two sittings).

Choose the correct JAMB Subject Combination.

Score UNILORIN JAMB cut-off mark.

Have a good JAMB, WAEC, and Post UTME Score.

5. Kaduna State University (KASU)

Kaduna State University was established on May 21, 2004, under the Kaduna State Law. It has seven faculties, over 39 departments, and a library of more than 17,000 volumes of books. Some of KASU's requirements for Criminology & Security Studies admission are:

A minimum of 5 SSCE credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two Arts or Social Science subjects (not more than two sittings).

Score the minimum UTME/JAMB cut-off mark.

Fulfill KASU's senate, faculty, and departmental requirements.

6. Bayero University, Kano (BUK)

Bayero University Kano was established in 1975. It evolved from a small college running Advanced Level training programmes to one of the most respected universities offering Criminology in Nigeria. To study Criminology at Bayero University Kano, meet these requirements:

Have at least 5 credit passes in your O'Level result (WAEC/NABTEB or NECO), including English and Mathematics (not more than two sittings).

Be 16 years old by October 31 of your admission year.

Meet BUK's Criminology Cut-off Mark.

Choose Correct JAMB Subject Combination.

Have a good JAMB, WAEC, and Post UTME Score.

7. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

The National Open University of Nigeria stands out among universities offering Criminology in Nigeria. It is one of the largest tertiary institutions in the West African sub-Sahara region.

The school tailors programmes to make them accessible, flexible, and available to students at all times. Some of NOUN's requirements for B.Sc Criminology & Security Studies include:

Admission is available for 100-level candidates.

A minimum of 5 credits in O'Levels.

Compulsory subjects for O'Level are Mathematics and English Language

Any other relevant courses in O'Levels.

A Levels with a minimum of C grade in most subjects.

8. Chrisland University, Owode

Dr. (Winifred Awosika established Chrisland University on September 17, 2015. The school was to be established ten years early, but there was a slight delay. The main requirement for BSc Criminology & Security Studies at this school are:

Five (5) O'Level credit passes or equivalent including English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two (2) Arts or Social Sciences UTME requirement).

Two (2) A Level passes in Economics and any one of these: Mathematics, Statistics, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Accounting, Business Management, History, and Government (Direct Entry requirement).

9. Western Delta University, Oghara (WDU)

Western Delta University is a private university located in Oghara, Delta State. The school was established in 2007 and approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The WDU requirements for BSc. Criminology & Security Studies include:

Possess credit passes in five (5) subjects, English Language, Mathematics, and any of these: Economics, Government or Geography, and any other subjects (no more than two sittings).

Have an acceptable UTME/JAMB cut-off score.

Meet other WDU's senate, faculty, and departmental requirements.

10. Lead City University, Ibadan (LCU)

LCU is a private institution located in Ibadan. The school is locally and internationally known as one of the best universities offering Criminology in Nigeria.

All Lead City University's academic programmes are quality assured in Nigeria and by overseas external examiners. One of LCU's requirements for a BSc in Criminology and Security Studies is:

GCE O/L, SSCE/NABTEB/ NECO, or equivalent credit level pass in five (5) subjects, including the English Language, and Mathematics, obtained at not more than two sittings.

What is required to study criminology?

General requirements and subjects needed to study Criminology in Nigeria are:

The O'Level requirements

A minimum of 5 credits in:

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

Any two subjects from Arts or Social Sciences (not more than two sittings for History, Civics or Geography)

Direct Entry requirements

Two "A" Level passes in Government, Economics, Sociology, Geography, Civics, History, and any other (Hausa or IS) IJMB with nine points and above.

National Diploma in Criminal Justice, Law, or Public Administration, with passes at lower credit or higher grade.

A first Degree from any recognized university within or outside Nigeria.

What is the JAMB combination for Criminology?

JAMB/UTME subject combination for Criminology is:

Economics English Language Economics Any subject from this list:

Government

History

Geography

Literature in English

French

Hausa

Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Studies

How many years does it take to study Criminology in Nigeria?

A criminology degree course takes 3 to 4 years in Nigeria.

How many years is a Criminology course in Nigeria?

BSc. Criminology & Security Studies is a four-year bachelor's degree program. However, you can do it for three years at UNILORIN or other universities offering Criminology in Nigeria if you get Direct Entry admission without JAMB.

Does UNILAG offer Criminology?

UNILAG is the leading state university that offers criminology in Nigeria.

Is Criminology studied in UNILAG?

Criminology is not widely studied in Nigeria. Hence, UNILAG is among the few tertiary institutions offering this course.

Where can I study criminology in Nigeria?

The top 10 universities offering Criminology in Nigeria are:

University of Jos (UNIJOS)

Federal University, Duste (FUD)

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Kaduna State University (KASU)

Bayero University, Kano (BUK)

Lead City University, Ibadan (LCU)

Chrisland University, Owode

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

Western Delta University, Oghara (WDU)

Which university has a Criminology course?

Choose the best state university that offers Criminology in Nigeria from this list:

Kwararafa University, Wukari

Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB)

Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Ikwo (AE-FUNAI)

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA)

Achievers University, Owo (AC)

Arthur Jarvis University, Akpoyubo

Kings University, Ode Omu (UNIKINGS)

Atiba University, Oyo

Bornu State University, Maiduguri (BOSU)

Which university is the best to study Criminology in Nigeria?

You can also find quality Criminology & Security Studies programmes at:

Crawford University, Igbesa (CU)

Coal City University (CCU)

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli (COOU)

Dominion University, Ibadan

Federal University, Kashare (FUKASHARE)

Salem University (SU)

Bayero University (BUK)

Caleb University

Nigerian Police Academy (NPA)

Is there a polytechnic that offers Criminology in Nigeria?

Most polytechnics in Nigeria do not offer the following courses:

Criminal Law

Criminology

History and International Studies

International Relations

Nigerian Legal System

Banking and Insurance Law

Constitutional Law

Administrative Law

Nigerian Legal Method

Commercial Law

Universities offering Criminology in Nigeria have a history of producing the best African professionals in this industry. These schools heavily invest in research and practice to equip scholars with world-class skills for the job market.

