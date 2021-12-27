Jayden Siwa’s biography: what is known about Jojo Siwa’s brother?

Jayden Siwa is an American reality TV star and social media celebrity popularly known for starring in the series Celebrity Family Feud. He is also known as 'The Food Dude' on multiple social media platforms. Additionally, he is famous for being Jojo Siwa’s sibling.

The YouTube star enjoys a fun moment. Photo: @jaydensiwa

Source: Instagram

Who is Jojo Siwa's brother? Jayden Siwa is Jojo Siwa’s older brother. Are Jayden and Jojo Siwa twins? Even though they are siblings, they are not twins. They are two years apart in age.

Profile summary

Full name : Jayden Siwa

: Jayden Siwa Nickname: The Food Dude

The Food Dude Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 20 May 2000

: 20 May 2000 Age : 21 years old (as of 2021)

: 21 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Omaha, Nebraska, United States

: Omaha, Nebraska, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’10”

: 5’10” Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 187

: 187 Weight in kilograms : 85

: 85 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Mother : Jessalynn Siwa

: Jessalynn Siwa Father : Tom Siwa

: Tom Siwa Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Abbie Crandall

: Abbie Crandall School : Roncalli Catholic High School

: Roncalli Catholic High School Profession : Reality TV star, YouTuber, social media influencer

: Reality TV star, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Instagram : @jaydensiwa

: @jaydensiwa TikTok: @jaydensiwa

Jayden Siwa’s biography

He was born on 20 May 2000, in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, to Tom and Jessalynn Siwa. He was raised in Nebraska alongside his younger sister called Joelle Joanie Siwa, popularly known as Jojo Siwa.

Siwa attended Roncalli Catholic High School, where he developed an interest in baseball and played the game for his school team.

How old is Jayden Siwa?

What is Jayden Siwa’s age? He is 21 years old as of 2021. Jayden Siwa’s birthday is celebrated on 20 May every year. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

The Instagram sensation by the pool table. Photo: @jaydensiwa

Source: Instagram

What is Jayden Siwa’s nationality?

The Instagram sensation is an American national of white ethnicity. How about Jayden Siwa’s gender? He is male.

Career highlights

Jayden Siwa is a social media sensation and reality TV personality. He is famous on Instagram and TikTok, where he posts lots of pictures and videos about his personal life. Jojo’s brother is known as The Food Dude on Instagram, and he promotes various merchandise with the nickname.

Jojo’s brother is also a YouTuber. He has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 11 January 2017, and it has more than 96 thousand subscribers. He shows his love for different delicacies in the videos uploaded on the channel.

Besides social media, he has also appeared in several reality TV projects alongside his family.

Who is Jayden Siwa’s girlfriend?

His girlfriend is called Abbie Crandall. Jayden and Abbie have been together since 2020.

Previously, in 2018 he dated someone known as Claire. Jayden also dated YouTube star Lily Kate Cole in 2019.

The social media personality enjoys a moment with his girlfriend Abbie Crandall. Photo: @jaydensiwa

Source: Instagram

How much is Jayden Siwa’s net worth?

According to Idol Networth, the actor and social media star’s net worth is $3.5 million. His source of wealth can be attributed to earnings from his brand endorsements on social media and income from YouTube.

What is Jayden Siwa’s height and weight?

Jojo Siwa’s brother stands at 5 feet and 10 inches (178 cm), and he weighs 187 pounds (85 kg).

Social media presence

Siwa is active and popular on Instagram, where he has 146 thousand followers. He also has a Twitter account that currently has over 2 thousand followers. In addition, the star has a verified TikTok account with over 962 thousand followers. He likes posting pictures and videos about his personal life, especially photos of his girlfriend and various delicacies.

Jayden Siwa is a reality TV star who has used his family's fame to his advantage in promoting his own content. He has a significant presence on TikTok, where he posts comedic videos and sponsored content.

