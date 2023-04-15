What to talk about with your boyfriend: 100+ fun topics to discuss

It is normal to lack what to talk about with your boyfriend, but prolonged silence in a relationship might also negatively weaken it. Therefore, it is essential to keep talking is among the best ways to make it exciting and know your boyfriend better. Plenty of fun topics and questions can keep the conversation going between you.

Awkward silent moments occasionally exist in relationships. However, you can break the silence by indulging in interesting topics about yourselves, relationships, and other things that do not concern you but are exciting to talk about. If you seem to find what to talk about with your boyfriend, here are suggestions to keep you going.

Things to talk about with your boyfriend

Whether you are beginning a relationship or have been in one for a long time, you can sometimes lack what to say to your boyfriend. Here are questions to ask on different topics to spark a conversation with your boyfriend.

Mature topics to talk about with your boyfriend

Mature conversations about a relationship help couples to grow together and know where their relationship is headed. Here are serious questions to ask your boyfriend to understand how serious and committed he is.

At what point did you realise you were in love with me?

What can I do to make you feel more loved in our relationship?

Is there anything you wish was different about our relationship?

Have you ever thought about the names of your future kids? If so, what would you name them?

Tell me about a couple you know who has what you consider to be the healthiest relationship.

What did you learn about relationships from your parents?

Do you think kissing someone else is cheating?

What is one thing you wish you were taught that you had to learn the hard way?

Do you have any insecurities?

What’s something about yourself that you want to work on?

How do you look at yourself ten years from now?

Do you believe in living together, or is marriage your thing?

Do you believe in a best pal or a host of great friends?

Do you stick to your plans or go with the flow?

When you have a big decision, how do you decide what to do or how to handle the situation?

Have you ever had to give something up, and what was that like?

Have you ever struggled with an unhealthy relationship, and how did you manage it?

If you could go back in time, what’s one piece of advice you’d give to your younger self?

What would you wish for if a genie granted you three wishes right now?

Tell me your life story in four minutes, with as many deets as possible.

Is there something you’ve dreamed of doing for a long time? Why haven’t you done it yet?

What to talk about with your boyfriend over text

Chatting through text is a common way of communication nowadays. However, sometimes you might miss what to text your boyfriend. These cute questions to ask your boyfriend can make your text conversation longer and more enjoyable.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you love me?

What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever said or done in front of someone you liked?

What word would you describe yourself if you had to choose only one?

What was the most meaningful gift you've ever gotten?

What movie did you watch over and over when you were a kid?

Who haven't you seen or spoken with in a long time who you hope is doing well?

What are some of the questions you wish people would stop asking you?

What website or app has had the most significant impact on your life, for better or for worse?

When was the last time you accidentally hurt someone's feelings?

What crime would you commit if you could commit every crime in the world and get away with it?

What's the worst text you've ever sent by accident?

What would you do if I got accidentally pregnant?

What are the first things you would buy if you won the lottery?

What movie was so sad that you would never watch it again?

If your friends had to describe you in a few sentences, what would they say?

What’s the strangest thing that someone has confessed to you while drunk?

What’s the wildest thing you’ve done?

If you could change anything about me, what would it be?

Do you prefer me with makeup or looking natural?

Do you think we could improve on our love? If so, what do you think it would be?

Where do you want to take me for dinner this weekend?

Things to talk about with your boyfriend on the phone

If you prefer phone calls to texting when your boyfriend is away, asking these questions will help you grow fond of each other. Here are things to talk about with your boyfriend to get keep him closer.

What do you feel makes a healthy relationship?

What is a weakness in other people that bothers you?

What do you think is your most significant achievement?

How have you changed in the last several years?

If your family or friends didn’t approve of me, what would you do?

Tell me about a time you had an opportunity you didn’t deserve.

Are you an introvert, extrovert, or ambivert? How has that been both an asset and a weakness in your life?

When did you realise you needed a bigger perspective on the world? What changed for you?

How can I support your interests?

What terrible experience taught you a valuable lesson?

What do you need when you’re upset? Space? Talking it out?

Are there any strong women in your life? How do you feel about powerful/successful women?

Do you have any significant responsibilities?

Do you have a mentor? What is the most important lesson they taught you?

Have I ever made you feel cut down or belittled in front of people?

How do you feel about surprises? Do you like to be surprised?

What are the things you spend the most money on?

What does friendship mean to you?

What is the kindest thing someone else has done for you?

What can I do to make you feel better after a bad day?

Romantic questions to ask your boyfriend to make him laugh

Dry conversations are boring, and you can avoid them by asking fun questions. You can spice up a conversation using the following fun questions to ask your boyfriend.

Besides me, what’s your favourite snack?

Have you ever blurted out something you didn't mean to say because you were processing things aloud?

Are hamburgers sandwiches? Where do you stand on this hot culinary debate?

What’s the worst joke that you know?

Did you ever have a crush on one of your teachers when you were a kid?

A genie gives you two options: always say whatever is on your mind or never speak again. Which do you pick?

What celebrity do you think you look like most? Do you think other people would agree?

When you were a kid, did you ever walk in on your parents getting busy?

Tell me about your biggest romantic fail — and please, include all the gory details!

In your expert opinion, what is the most aphrodisiac vegetable?

What’s something you believed for way too long about sex that turned out to be wrong?

What can you last longer without? Me or your phone?

What’s the current state of your underwear drawer?

Do you ever watch rom-com when you’re alone?

What’s the best nickname you’ve ever had?

What is the silliest pickup line you’ve ever used?

What was your most awkward date like?

Which celebrity do you wish you could swap lives with?

What is one thing you would never do in the bedroom again?

At what point do you consider someone your girlfriend?

Trick questions to ask your boyfriend

Trick questions are challenging to answer, and you get to know your boyfriend better from their response. Below are some of the things to ask your boyfriend.

How would you feel if I struck up a friendship with an ex?

Have you ever said “I love you” to someone you just wanted to sleep with?

What constitutes cheating, in your opinion?

Is there anyone with whom you are sincere?

Would you still have succeeded if I was never a part of your life?

Do you think luck is a factor in life? Why or why not? What makes a person lucky, and what do they have to do with it?

Is there anything in your past that would break us apart if I ever learned about it?

What is one reason why we can’t be together forever, no matter what happens or what anyone else says?

What do you like best about me but find sharing awkward?

How much longer do you intend to play games?

What would change if I told you I didn’t love you anymore?

What three positive things come to mind when you think about our relationship?

Do you ever think there will be a time when your relationships matter more than your career?

If I had a severe medical condition requiring constant care, would you be willing to take care of me?

Has anyone ever told you that they loved you before I did?

Who was the first and last person to break your heart?

Are there any people in your life that I need to know about?

What would you do if someone better than me tried to enter your life?

Are we in a relationship or just friends?

Would you be willing to wait for me if I needed more time before making a decision about us?

Make your moments with your boyfriend interesting by talking about a range of topics. If you are running out of what to talk about with your boyfriend, you can refer to the above list of questions for ideas.

