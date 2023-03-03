100+ good dares over text to add a little fun to the conversation

Playing truth or dare over text is a fun way to know your friends and family better. It is also a great way to mend broken friendships and help to determine life partners. Discover some good dares over text to add a little fun to your conversations.

One of the most effective ways to enhance casual gatherings is by playing truth or dare, which is considered to be one of the best party games. Truth or dare questions over text are fun and easy to play and they keep the conversation interesting. This game can be enjoyed by everyone, from a group of friends to couples. Spice up your conversation with friends, family, or even your significant other with these good dares over text.

Best truth or dare questions over text

Truth or dare is a fun way of getting to know your friends. The game is interactive, competitive, and enjoyable. Have a look at these truth or dare questions over text and be ready to put your friends on the spot.

What terrible movie or show is your guilty pleasure?

Do you cover your eyes during the scary parts of a movie?

What was your most embarrassing moment in public?

What is something you did long ago that you still regret today?

Who are you crushing on right now?

What is your biggest pet peeve?

What is the biggest lie you’ve ever told, and who did you tell it to?

Have you ever stolen something from your parents or another person?

What is the meanest thing you’ve ever done to somebody?

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done on the weekend?

What is something illegal you’ve done?

Have you ever been in a police car, and if so, why?

What is one secret you are hiding from your mom?

What is the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done?

Have you ever been pulled over by the cops?

Have you ever farted in an elevator?

Have you ever blamed your fart on someone else?

Send a heart-eye emoji in response to your crush’s Instagram story.

Have you ever hacked into someone’s social media to read their messages?

Good dares over text

Are you looking for some interesting good dares over text that could keep everyone engaged in the game? Below is a list of good dares over text to help you get started.

Take a screenshot of the most recent text that your mother sent you and send it to me.

Write 1000 random words and post them on Facebook by tagging your close friends.

Write a paragraph about your favourite cartoon character.

Record yourself dabbing to your parents without any explanation and send me the video.

Tell me the most childish thing you still do, even today, even if it is embarrassing.

Post a YouTube video of you singing a popular song into a hairbrush.

Text your crush and ask them out on a date.

Send me a screenshot of your YouTube history.

Go on Facebook and change your relationship status every hour for the entire day.

Screenshot your browser history, send it to one of your co-workers, and send me a screenshot of their answer.

Post something great about me on your status on your Facebook or Instagram.

Write a proposal message and send it to a random number.

Send me the name of the last person you called.

Send a selfie to someone you haven't talked to on Facebook or Instagram in at least a year. Take a screenshot of their reply and send it to me.

Record yourself shaving your arms and send me a pic.

Screenshot your Facebook search history and send it to me.

Send a strange text message to a family member and send me the screenshot.

Awesome dare questions over text

Using dare questions over text is another great way to play the truth or dare game over text to have fun. Here is a list of some dares over text you can try.

Read the last text message you sent out loud.

Message your friend from your school and tell them a secret about you.

Ask your best friend to text your crush about your feelings for them.

Text a random number and ask them if they want to be friends.

Text your ex that you want to meet them.

Send a picture of how much money you have in your purse.

Record yourself yelling out your crush's name and send it to them.

Text the most popular girl/ boy in your school.

Text your best mate and ask him to be your wingman for the night.

Eat some weird food combo for your next meal, and post it on your Instagram.

Write a breakup text message and send it to someone random on your contact list.

Send me a picture of what is inside your wallet.

Like the first twenty posts on your social media feed.

Send me the names of your most texted persons.

Make a video of doing something weird and post it on your social media.

Show me the most embarrassing photo on your phone.

Good truth or dare questions over text

If you’re looking for a fun group activity or just a way to pass the time, a classic game of truth or dare is the perfect way to get to know your best friends even better. Try out these good truth or dare questions over text to brighten your friends’ moods and get to each other.

Download the Wetherspoons app and order a random food item to someone's table.

Update your relationship status to 'engaged' on Facebook

When was the last time you lied?

What is that one thing most people think is true about you but isn't?

Have you ever been cheated on or cheated on by someone?

Describe the most disgusting habit you have.

Send me a screenshot of your last conversation with your boyfriend or girlfriend.

Have you ever broken the law?

What was the last thing you searched for on Google?

Have you ever shared a secret you weren’t supposed to tell?

Sing the alphabet song without moving your mouth.

Would you trade in your pet for a million dollars?

Do you talk in your sleep?

When was the last time you cried?

What is your deepest darkest fear?

Send me the location of the last place you visited.

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever said to anyone?

If you could only listen to one song for the rest of your life, what would you choose?

What’s your biggest regret?

What is the worst prank that someone played on you?

What’s something you’re glad your mum doesn’t know about you?

What’s the worst thing anyone’s ever done to you?

What is the strangest dream you’ve ever had?

Have you ever cheated on an exam?

Funny dares over text

A good and fun conversation always leads to a better connection. You must contribute to a more interesting conversation if you don't want to bore the other person. Here are some funny dares over text to help kill boredom.

Send me your most recent picture in your photo reel.

Record yourself chugging a can of seltzer and see how loudly you can burp.

Send me a video of you doing your best Harry Potter impression.

impression. Record yourself doing your makeup blindfolded.

Text a random number a selfie.

Post a story of a random item in your house, tagging and thanking the brand like an influencer.

Make a video of you making your weirdest personal habit.

Brush your teeth with peanut butter and send a photo.

Change your profile picture to an unflattering photo for one day

Send a video of you singing your favourite Taylor Swift song to your sibling without explanation.

Record yourself singing a song and post it in your social media story.

Send your mom the text “you won’t believe what just happened” and share what she responds.

Send a voice message of you singing Mariah Carey.

Dress up like me and send a photo.

Video yourself opening your windows and singing as loud as you can.

Nice dares over the phone

If you are looking for a way to get to know your friends better, the following dares over the phone will come in handy.

Call a random number and ask if their refrigerator is running.

Call your best friend from an unknown number and prank them.

Call a pizza place and ask if they sell tacos.

Call your crush and ask them to help you with your homework.

Call your mom and tell her about your boyfriend or girlfriend.

Call the tenth person on your contact list and talk for ten minutes.

Call your crush and ask them out for a coffee.

Call a Chinese restaurant and ask for pizza.

Call a random number and try to act like a salesperson and convince someone to buy something.

Call one of your relatives and prank them by saying you are getting married.

Call a pet store and tell them you want to buy some bugs.

Call your best friend and give them a weird nickname.

Call someone random and confess your new love for them.

Call a friend and tell them you just won the lottery.

Call your parents by their first names and see their reactions.

Call one of your cousins and tell them about your crush.

Call your best friend and tell a dirty joke.

Maintaining an interesting conversation over text is sometimes challenging, but the above dares over text are the perfect to ignite a little spark in the conversation.

